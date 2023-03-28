Pins and Needles at Mahall's Reopens Tonight Following Three Months of Repairs

click to enlarge
Josh Dobay
Pins and Needles has reopened
Apparently, this is the week of post-water-damage re-openings. Yesterday we learned that Pacific East on Coventry has bounced back
following three months of repairs and renovations. Today, we are happy to share the news that Pins & Needles
, the '70s-inspired basement cocktail bar at Mahall’s
, is ready to welcome its first guests since it was KO’d by a Christmas deep-freeze. That happens tonight at 5 p.m.
Pins & Needles had only been open since last summer before tragedy struck in the form of water damage. The intimate bar was decked out with authentic, period-appropriate paneling, furniture and equipment – almost all of which was destroyed by a burst pipe.
The silver lining in this instance is an improved interior with more seating thanks to the appropriation of a lower-level men’s room.
Although the bar is indeed back in action, management asks guests to be patient and expect some hiccups throughout the comeback process.
“It’s been 94 days since we closed for Christmas and came back to find that our beloved bar was completely destroyed by the Mahall’s pipe burst,” says management. “We are finally in a condition to have guests again. It may not be perfect but we couldn’t stay closed any longer. Please bear with us as we continue to make improvements. That may mean we will close unexpectedly or that we run out of things, but we are working as hard as possible to get back on track. It’s already bigger than you remember, maybe even better.”
click to enlarge
