Pins and Needles at Mahall's Reopens Tonight Following Three Months of Repairs

The `70s-style bar was KO'd by a burst water pipe in winter

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge Pins and Needles has reopened - Josh Dobay
Josh Dobay
Pins and Needles has reopened

Apparently, this is the week of post-water-damage re-openings. Yesterday we learned that Pacific East on Coventry has bounced back following three months of repairs and renovations. Today, we are happy to share the news that Pins & Needles, the '70s-inspired basement cocktail bar at Mahall’s, is ready to welcome its first guests since it was KO’d by a Christmas deep-freeze. That happens tonight at 5 p.m.

Pins & Needles had only been open since last summer before tragedy struck in the form of water damage. The intimate bar was decked out with authentic, period-appropriate paneling, furniture and equipment – almost all of which was destroyed by a burst pipe.

The silver lining in this instance is an improved interior with more seating thanks to the appropriation of a lower-level men’s room.

Although the bar is indeed back in action, management asks guests to be patient and expect some hiccups throughout the comeback process.

“It’s been 94 days since we closed for Christmas and came back to find that our beloved bar was completely destroyed by the Mahall’s pipe burst,” says management. “We are finally in a condition to have guests again. It may not be perfect but we couldn’t stay closed any longer. Please bear with us as we continue to make improvements. That may mean we will close unexpectedly or that we run out of things, but we are working as hard as possible to get back on track. It’s already bigger than you remember, maybe even better.”
Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
