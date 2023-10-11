Popular Indian Restaurant Paradise Biryani Pointe Opens Downtown Outpost Today at Carnegie Food Hub

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Paradise Biryani Pointe opens today at the Carnegie Food Hub
In 2017, Rahul Gonuguntla opened Paradise Biryani Pointe
in Gates Mills because he couldn’t find the quality of Indian food that he grew up with back home. His mission, he says, was to “introduce the flavors of India” to his new neighbors in the States. The restaurant was well received and soon he expanded to Parma, opening in the midst of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Earlier this year, Gonuguntla opened his third Paradise Biryani, this time in Aurora.
Now, in a move that the owner describes as “testing the waters,” he will open a carry-out only outpost in downtown Cleveland. Dubbed Paradise Biryani Pointe Express, the restaurant is located inside the Carnegie Food Hub (3915 Carnegie Ave., 440-600-8999), a ghost kitchen that opened in 2021. If business is as brisk as he hopes, it could lead to a more permanent stake in downtown.
The new restaurant “opens its doors” at 5 p.m. today and serves until 1 a.m. Most of the regular menu will be available for order.
First-timers hoping to get a true taste of Paradise Biryani would do well to order the biryani, says Gonuguntla.
“We are technically South Indian – I come from a place called Hyderabad, which is very famous for its biryani – but we pretty much offer a combination of everything,” he explains.
Diners can enjoy vegetarian dishes like aloo gobi or bindhi masala, non-vegetarian dishes like chicken 65 or shrimp curry, or that famous Hyderabad-style biryani with chicken, goat, seafood or vegetables. Check out the full menu online here
.
