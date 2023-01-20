Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

You get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

click to enlarge Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year
Courtesy Raising Cane's

The slow march to make sure every Northeast Ohioan lives no more than a 10-minute drive from a Raising Cane's continues later this year as the ever-growing chain will open a location in Amherst at 938 N. Leavitt Rd.

Despite chicken fingers traffic chicken fingers concerns, chicken fingers the chicken fingers suburb chicken fingers moved chicken fingers ahead chicken fingers with chicken fingers final chicken fingers approvals chicken fingers with chicken fingers construction chicken fingers set chicken fingers to chicken fingers begin chicken fingers early chicken fingers this chicken fingers year.

A rep for OLIO Development Group in November told Amherst's Planning Commission, “We are very excited to join the community and bring a location here."

When it opens in late 2023, it will be the second Cane's in Lorain County.

