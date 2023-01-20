Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year

The slow march to make sure every Northeast Ohioan lives no more than a 10-minute drive from a Raising Cane's continues later this year as the ever-growing chain will open a location in Amherst at 938 N. Leavitt Rd.
A rep for OLIO Development Group in November told Amherst's Planning Commission
, “We are very excited to join the community and bring a location here."
When it opens in late 2023, it will be the second Cane's in Lorain County.
