Ready Set! Coffee Roasters to Open 'Outpost' Café in Duck Island

click to enlarge
Ready Set! Coffee Roasters
Ready Set! Coffee Roasters opening cafe outpost in Duck Island.
Two years ago, Chris Allen and his partners relocated the roasting operations for Ready Set! Coffee
from a warehouse in Fairview Park to an attractive roastery and café in Detroit Shoreway (7306 Detroit Ave., 216-736-8601). Soon, they will add an “outpost” café in Duck Island. Allen says that coffee lovers can expect the same quality beverages they know and love, but in a more streamlined retail setting.
The owners are on pace to open the cafe in the former Duck-Rabbit space (2135 Columbus Rd.) by Forest City Brewery in a couple weeks. When they do, they will offer a similar lineup of coffee drinks – including nitro and regular cold brew – tea, specialty drinks and a light food menu.
To start, the café will be open Wednesday through Sunday until 2 p.m.
Allen says that the success of the Detroit Shoreway shop has demonstrated the appeal of a retail concern, despite being a wholesale coffee roaster at heart. So much so, in fact, that a third location is not out of the question, he says.
“We want to make sure we grow the right way with the right people,” he explains. “We’re roasting-driven in terms of coffee, but the café is doing so well and it’s such a great way to meet the coffee community.”
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter