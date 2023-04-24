The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Rib Cage Smokehouse Express to Open in South Euclid Friday, April 28

The restaurant is an offshoot of the Ohio City saloon

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 10:26 am

The Rib Cage Smokehouse opened in Cleveland Heights a decade ago. In 2018, the Hill family expanded the business with a new location in Ohio City (1834 West 25th St., 216-762-1996). East-siders lost the Heights location a couple years back, but will soon gain an "express" version of the smokehouse when the family opens the doors to the new Rib Cage Express (1992 Warrensville Rd.) in South Euclid.

For nearly two decades, the modest storefront was home to Battiste & Dupree Cajun Grill, which closed last spring. The Hills — Robert, Rob, Ronnell and Brandon — have spent months renovating the space in the small strip center just north of Cedar Road.

Opening day is Friday, April 28th.

The restaurant will offer a streamlined selection of its popular Southern-styled barbecue, including wings, brisket, chicken and ribs. A small dining room will accommodate a handful of dine-in customers. The owners promise "late-night" food service to accompany the "adult beverages."

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
