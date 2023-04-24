Rib Cage Smokehouse Express to Open in South Euclid Friday, April 28

Robert Hill
Rib Cage Express will open April 28
The Rib Cage Smokehouse
opened in Cleveland Heights a decade ago. In 2018, the Hill family expanded the business with a new location in Ohio City (1834 West 25th St., 216-762-1996). East-siders lost the Heights location a couple years back, but will soon gain an "express" version of the smokehouse when the family opens the doors to the new Rib Cage Express (1992 Warrensville Rd.) in South Euclid.
For nearly two decades, the modest storefront was home to Battiste & Dupree Cajun Grill, which closed last spring. The Hills — Robert, Rob, Ronnell and Brandon — have spent months renovating the space in the small strip center just north of Cedar Road.
Opening day is Friday, April 28th.
The restaurant will offer a streamlined selection of its popular Southern-styled barbecue, including wings, brisket, chicken and ribs. A small dining room will accommodate a handful of dine-in customers. The owners promise "late-night" food service to accompany the "adult beverages."
