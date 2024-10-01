Rising Star Coffee Lands New Cleveland Heights Location

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Since opening five years ago in Cleveland Heights, Rising Star Coffee has become a beloved – and vital – feature in the community. The coffee shop currently shares the diner property at 1975 Lee Road with Abundance Culinary. But they had been on the lookout for a larger, permanent home.
Well, this story turns out to be the definition of a win-win situation for Cleveland Heights residents. Not only do fans of Abundance Culinary get to look forward to an expansion at the diner car, with new offerings like all-day service with breakfast, sweet and savory Chinese pastries, and a small-but-mighty coffee program, they receive a standalone Rising Star coffee shop in a separate location.
The new cafe will be located in the corner property on S. Taylor Road (2184 S. Taylor Rd.) that had been sitting vacant since Cycle Sport and Fitness bike shop closed a few years back. The spacious corner property – just steps from Quintana’s Barbershop and Dream Spa (and Speakeasy Lounge) and Mister Brisket – will make a great addition to the district.
“We selected this space with our customers and community in mind,” says a company rep. “There will be plenty of space for our friends who like to hang out and get some work done as well as space for community and connection.”
The goal is to be open for business by the first week of November.
