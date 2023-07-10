Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Roaming Biscuit Now Open in Ohio City

Morning glory in Hingetown

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brisket breakfast biscuit from Roaming Biscuit - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Brisket breakfast biscuit from Roaming Biscuit
“The worst kept secret in Cleveland,” as Shawnda Moye calls it, is a secret no more. The Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City welcomed the new flagship location for Roaming Biscuit on July 9.

The shop (1418 West 29th St.). located in the former home of Bigmouth Donuts between the Beet Jar and Jukebox, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for now.

Unlike the Bake Shop and Café at Tyler Village complex (3615 Superior Ave.), which Moye opened in 2021, the Ohio City shop will sell only biscuit sandwiches and biscuit-based specials for breakfast and early lunch. In contrast, the Bake Shop offers a menu of biscuits, pastries, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Moye originally launched Roaming Biscuit because she couldn’t find locally what she had grown to love and expect in the South. With the new flagship shop in Ohio City, she is further realizing her longtime goal.

“In those states, there were always biscuits on the menu,” Moye explains. “But when I moved back to Cleveland, it was hard to find a homemade breakfast sandwich during the week. On weekends you could always go to a restaurant and find a wonderful breakfast sandwich. I didn’t see anyone doing biscuits Monday through Friday, so I decided to start this.”

“We like to have fun,” says Moye. “We want to make sure we have the right folks on the team who want to have fun as well. This is a family and we’re just trying to serve deliciousness and enjoy what we’re doing at the same time.”

While there will be no changes at the Tyler Village café, Moye says that it will be difficult to continue roaming around town doing pop-ups.

“To be honest it’s going to be tough,” she says. “Occasionally we’ll do pop-ups, but it won’t be as frequent. We’re hoping with these two locations we are accommodating the eastside folks and the westside folks.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chef Michael Grieve To Open Rockfish Land and Seafood This Summer in Aurora

By Douglas Trattner

Former James Place to become home of Rockfish

Now Open: Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Edison's Next Door Pizza is now open in Tremont.

Pickle and Chill Pickleball Complex Not Happening in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Closed For Weeks, Korean BBQ Spot Rising Grill Aims to Reopen in New Space

By Douglas Trattner

Korean BBQ at Rising Grill

Also in Food & Drink

De-Platformed: How the Local Brewery Built on Community and Experimentation Lost Its Way in Scaling Up and Selling Out

By Douglas Trattner

Platform Beer Co.'s Haze Jude

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us