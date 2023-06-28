Roaming Biscuit to Open Flagship Cafe in Ohio City in July

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Brisket breakfast biscuit from Roaming Biscuit
“The worst kept secret in Cleveland,” as Shawnda Moye calls it, is a secret no more. The Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City will soon be home to the new flagship location for Roaming Biscuit
, the biscuit-based breakfast sandwich concept that Moye launched in 2019 as a roving pop-up.
The shop (1418 West 29th St.) is on pace to open sometime in July in the former home of Bigmouth Donuts between the Beet Jar and Jukebox.
Unlike the Bake Shop and Café at Tyler Village complex (3615 Superior Ave.), which Moye opened in 2021, the Ohio City shop will sell only biscuit sandwiches and biscuit-based specials for breakfast and early lunch. In contrast, the Bake Shop offers a menu of biscuits, pastries, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
Moye originally launched Roaming Biscuit because she couldn’t find locally what she had grown to love and expect in the South. With the new flagship shop in Ohio City, she is further realizing her longtime goal.
“In those states, there were always biscuits on the menu,” Moye explains. “But when I moved back to Cleveland, it was hard to find a homemade breakfast sandwich during the week. On weekends you could always go to a restaurant and find a wonderful breakfast sandwich. I didn’t see anyone doing biscuits Monday through Friday, so I decided to start this.”
Moye is finishing the buildout on the Hingetown space while simultaneously growing her close-knit team of “biscuit slingers,” she explains.
“We like to have fun,” says Moye. “We want to make sure we have the right folks on the team who want to have fun as well. This is a family and we’re just trying to serve deliciousness and enjoy what we’re doing at the same time.”
While there will be no changes at the Tyler Village café, Moye says that it will be difficult to continue roaming around town doing pop-ups.
“To be honest it’s going to be tough,” she says. “Occasionally we’ll do pop-ups, but it won’t be as frequent. We’re hoping with these two locations we are accommodating the eastside folks and the westside folks.”
