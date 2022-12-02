Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Roasted, a Community-Minded Coffee Shop in Tremont, to Expand to Lakewood

Owner Sophia Syed hopes to foster the same communal spirit at the new cafe

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge Latte at Roasted - Brianna Schillero Photography
Brianna Schillero Photography
Latte at Roasted

Earlier this year, Sophia Syed opened Roasted in Tremont (2275 Professor Ave., 216-200-8767) with the aim of creating a community-minded coffee shop that encourages guests to linger and be creative. So far, so good, she reports.

“We talked about building a community presence and I think we really did it,” Syed states. “We’ve hosted a slew of comedy shows, live events and pop-ups. People feel very comfortable in the space.”

Syed says that she wasn’t exactly searching for a second location, but one landed in her lap that was too good to pass up.

“I realized that Roasted can be in whatever neighborhood I want to be in,” she says.

Formerly Vibe (13417 Madison Ave.), the space is comparable to Roasted in Tremont in terms of size, layout, fixtures and even restroom wallpaper, adds Syed.

“It’s actually eerie how similar it is to the current Roasted," she reports.

When it opens in two to three months, Roasted in Lakewood will serve coffee, smoothies and bakery items like brioche breakfast cups, bagels, scones, vegan brownies and grab-and-go healthy snacks. As at the original shop, the beans originate from a female coffee farmer in Honduras and are roasted in Cincinnati.

Syed will continue to encourage community events, DIY gatherings and workshops, and art-driven affairs. She also will continue her monthly partnerships with nonprofits.

“I really want to create that community space again,” she says.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Geraci’s Slice Shop to Open in Former Vincenza’s Space Downtown

By Douglas Trattner

Geraci’s Slice Shop to Open in Former Vincenza’s Space Downtown

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Italian beef sandwich

Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo

By Douglas Trattner

Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us