Rockfish in Aurora Abruptly Closes After Three Months

Chef-owner Michael Grieves announced the closure this week

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 8:50 am

click to enlarge Former James Place to become home of Rockfish - Google Maps
Google Maps
Former James Place to become home of Rockfish
Despite what the chef-owner Michael Grieve called "an overwhelmingly positive" response, Rockfish Land and Seafood (271 E. Garfield Rd., 330-562-1803) in Aurora has closed its doors after just three months in business.

In July, Grieve, formerly of Tartine Bistro in Rocky River and The Grocery café and market in Ohio City, took possession of the property long home to James Place. That popular wine bar and bistro closed in June after 16 years. After some interior work, the restaurant opened in September.

Grieve, who was contacted for this story, posted the following on social media:

"Due to circumstances FAR beyond my control, Rockfish will be closed effective immediately. I apologize for the abruptness of this closure, it came as quite a shock to me as well.

I truly appreciate the brief time that I have had the opportunity to serve every single person who gave us a shot. Your support over the last few years of chasing down this dream was absolutely VITAL to it becoming a reality.

Down, but NEVER out, I am doing everything I can to get back in that kitchen and do the thing I was put on this earth to do as soon as possible.

Of course, there is a LOT more to this story than I am willing to share here.

There is always more to the story.

I don't know how this one is going to play out. Having come so close, WE WERE OPEN, I cannot just walk away. I believe in what we were trying to accomplish with Rockfish. I believe it is worth fighting for.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions/comments/concerns via email or text (my incredibly supportive, incredibly beautiful wife runs this account but she is also incredibly pregnant) — you can also visit our site to sign up with your email for any and all updates."

We will update this story if and when additional information is received.

Tags:

