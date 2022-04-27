Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Rum Runners in the Flats Opens Thursday, April 28

Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 3:12 pm

Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.

Thirsty Dog Brewing in the Flats closed over winter. Taking its place is Rum Runners (1085 Old River Rd.), which opens tomorrow for its initial weekend run.

To Flats-goers of a certain age, Rum Runners is a name that doubtless conjures memories. Rum Runners, along with places like River's Edge, Fagan's, D'Poo's on the River and Peabody's Down Under, was a staple attraction during the Flats' halcyon days in the 1980s and 1990s.

After a beach-themed makeover, the 7,000-square-foot space will welcome its first public guests at 3 p.m. tomorrow, April 28. After a few soft opening weekends, the bar and restaurant will convert to its regular summer hours Memorial Day Weekend.

There will be live music on weekends on the indoor “Endless Summer” stage, plus live music on the front patio down the road.

To eat, there are starters such as hush puppies, calamari, onion rings and quesadillas. A grilled chicken Caesar joins sandwiches like the grilled grouper, Cubano and grilled chicken. Burgers, flatbreads, coconut shrimp and jambalaya round out the bill of fare.

To drink, there are plenty of rum-fueled drinks, mojitos, margaritas, frozen pina coladas and 20-ounce tiki "fishbowls."

Check out the food and drink menu below for a taste of what's available.

click to enlarge Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28. - ORVILLE MCEACHRON
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.
click to enlarge Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28. - ORVILLE MCEACHRON
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.
click to enlarge Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28. - ORVILLE MCEACHRON
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.
click to enlarge Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28. - ORVILLE MCEACHRON
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.

PDF — FINAL_RR_Food_and_Drink_Menu_4.25.22__2__25715_.pdf

Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year

