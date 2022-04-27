Rum Runners in the Flats Opens Thursday, April 28

click to enlarge
Orville McEachron
Rum Runners returns to the Flats April 28.
Thirsty Dog Brewing in the Flats closed over winter. Taking its place is Rum Runners
(1085 Old River Rd.), which opens tomorrow for its initial weekend run.
To Flats-goers of a certain age, Rum Runners is a name that doubtless conjures memories. Rum Runners, along with places like River's Edge, Fagan's, D'Poo's on the River and Peabody's Down Under, was a staple attraction during the Flats' halcyon days in the 1980s and 1990s.
After a beach-themed makeover, the 7,000-square-foot space will welcome its first public guests at 3 p.m. tomorrow, April 28. After a few soft opening weekends, the bar and restaurant will convert to its regular summer hours Memorial Day Weekend.
There will be live music on weekends on the indoor “Endless Summer” stage, plus live music on the front patio down the road.
To eat, there are starters such as hush puppies, calamari, onion rings and quesadillas. A grilled chicken Caesar joins sandwiches like the grilled grouper, Cubano and grilled chicken. Burgers, flatbreads, coconut shrimp and jambalaya round out the bill of fare.
To drink, there are plenty of rum-fueled drinks, mojitos, margaritas, frozen pina coladas and 20-ounce tiki "fishbowls."
Check out the food and drink menu below for a taste of what's available.
