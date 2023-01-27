Salmon Dave's in Rocky River Reopens After Major Remodel

click to enlarge
Salmon Dave’s
Brian Thomas
A refreshed interior awaits at Salmon Dave's in Rocky River
(19015 Old Lake Rd., 440-331-2739), which has been closed since the first of the year, has reopened following a dramatic floor-to-ceiling remodel. When guests return, they'll enjoy a refreshed interior with a more contemporary vibe. New features include a shiny new marble bar top, updated lighting, mosaic tiled floors and chrome accents. What has not changed is the historic property's distressed brick walls, crown moldings, mahogany back bar and, of course, iconic moose that watches over the barroom. This latest round of work joins earlier improvements that include a freshly painted façade and new exterior lighting, awnings and sidewalks.
In terms of the food, Culinary Director Marc Standen and chef Mario Brown have rolled out a menu that combines creative new offerings alongside time-tested favorites. "Re-imagined coastal classics” like East Coast bouillabaisse, Low Country seafood boil and New Orleans-style grilled oysters join staples like knife-and-fork fried chicken with black pepper cream gravy and Lake Erie fish and chips with JoJos.
At the bar, there's a sharp new craft cocktail list.
George Schindler opened Salmon Dave's in 1992. His Hospitality Restaurants has gone on to open Cabin Club, Blue Point Grille, Delmonico’s Steakhouse, Kingfish and multiple Rosewood Grill locations.
“Over the years, we have continued to reinvest in our properties,” says Schindler. “Salmon Dave’s has been a local staple for decades and is one of a mere handful of west-side restaurants to have endured this long. We don’t take that accomplishment lightly. We continue to embrace the future while respecting our past and are excited to show our loyal patrons how truly invested we are in the Rocky River community.”
click to enlarge
Brian Thomas
click to enlarge
Brian Thomas
click to enlarge
Brian Thomas
click to enlarge
Brian Thomas
