Sauce the City Out, The Kitchen In at Re:Bar Downtown

The Kitchen at Re:Bar is live.
The one constant in life, they say, is change, and that's certainly been the case recently at Re:Bar
(2132 East 9th St.) in downtown Cleveland.
After taking over an adjacent property and converting it into a restaurant space — complete with kitchen and seating — Re:Bar owner Rachel Ulloa partnered with La Plaza’s Adrian Ortega to open a up a satellite taco shop in the space. Less than a year into the residency, however, the partnership ended.
Waiting in the wings was Victor Searcy Jr., who stepped in with his popular Sauce the City satellite. That union, which began in January of this year, also has ended.
Next up in the space is "The Kitchen," which will be an in-house production, according to management.
"I've always dreamed of having my own kitchen, and now feels like the perfect time to make it happen at Re:Bar," explains Ulloa. "I envisioned a unified space for Re:Bar where the front-of-house seamlessly complemented the kitchen."
The new menu offers "elevated bar favorites" like wings, fresh-cut fries, fried chicken sliders, smash burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and a vegan fried mushroom burger.
"My aim is to offer a diverse menu with homemade sauces and locally-sourced ingredients, steering clear of any artificial additives," the owner adds. "While I may not be a professional chef, I can cook some shit up!"
