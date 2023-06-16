Scene's Ale Fest Returns on July 15, Tickets on Sale Now

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Ale Fest is back in Tremont in July
Raise your glasses, beer lovers!
Benefiting A Special Wish Foundation, the 12th annual Cleveland Ale Fest
is back for another round. Join us at the city’s original ale fest on Saturday, July 15th, from 12 – 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Tremont to sample from 100+ craft and premium beers from 50+ local, regional, and international breweries.
Produced by the Cleveland Scene, Cleveland Ale Fest features the city’s most robust outdoor beer selection, plus food from local restaurants, games, multiple DJ stages, vendors and more.
“We’re thrilled to bring back Ale Fest to Lincoln Park, it’s the best outdoor beer festival in Cleveland. The weather is usually gorgeous, the beer is cold and flowing, and the good atmosphere brings Clevelanders together. Even more exciting is that this year we’re partnering with A Special Wish Foundation, which holds a special place in my heart,” says Cleveland Scene publisher, Andrew Zelman.
New for 2023, Ale Fest will offer a mid-tier ticket, General Admission PLUS, as well as VIP and General Admission. VIP ticket holders will enjoy 1.5-hour early entrance (noon), access to a VIP zone and other perks; General Admission PLUS guests will receive 1- hour early entrance (1 PM) and General Admission ticket holders can enter the festival grounds at 2 PM.
The Cleveland Ale Fest is for guests ages 21+ and will happen rain or shine. Food will be available for purchase.
For event updates, tickets and a full list of beers, visit www.scenealefestival.com
.
For giveaways and partnerships, email [email protected]
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed