Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor Opens for the Season on Saturday, April 1st

A light meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.
No fooling about it, Scooter’s Dawg House
(9600 Blackbrook Rd., 440- 354-8480) will kick off its 23rd season on Saturday, April 1. Located two miles south of Headlands Beach in Mentor, the perennially packed hot dog shop is a required stop for beachgoers.
Each year, the seasonal attraction turns off the deep fryers in September to prepare for the busy spring and summer ahead.
The main draw here, naturally, is the roster of nearly two dozen signature dogs, each available in multiple sizes. The top-seller is the Chicago Dawg, which is loaded with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.
After the franks, the next most popular menu items are the french fries. The restaurant flies through 1,000 pounds of spuds per day, selling them in the form of fresh-cut fries in sizes that still amaze regulars. The “small” is more than enough for three people, while the “family” could satisfy an entire neighborhood. Last year, Scooter's debuted a new size of fry, the "Tiny," which of course is not, but still.
The dog and fries are joined by burgers, hard and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and floats.
Here is Scene’s review
of the joint from 2017.
