Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor Opens for the Season on Saturday, April 9th

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 9:55 am

A light meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.
Douglas Trattner
A light meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.

Scooter’s Dawg House (9600 Blackbrook Rd., 440- 354-8480) will kick off its 22nd season on Saturday, April 9. Located two miles south of Headlands Beach in Mentor, the perennially packed hot dog shop is a required stop for beachgoers. This year’s opening is a tad later than usual, with the restaurant typically reopening in March following its annual September shutdown.

The main draw here, naturally, is the roster of nearly two dozen signature dogs, each available in multiple sizes. The top-seller is the Chicago Dawg, which is loaded with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

After the franks, the next most popular menu items are the french fries. The restaurant flies through 1,000 pounds of spuds per day, selling them in the form of fresh-cut fries in sizes that still amaze regulars. The “small” is more than enough for three people, while the “family” could satisfy three families.

The dog and fries are joined by burgers, hard and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and floats.

Here is Scene’s review of the joint from 2017.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Food & Drink Slideshows

49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Humble Wine Bar 15400 Detroit Rd., Lakewood This relaxing patio lets you sip a glass of wine, while your favorite friend snuggles at your feet. Nothing's better than that. Photo via _ashcarpenter/Instagram

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Lakewood AF Will Not Reopen Following Winter Pause

By Douglas Trattner

The former Ice Cream Joy space in Lakewood will become a new poke and ice cream shop.

Jibaro Latin Restaurant Opens Today in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Jibaro opens today in Parma.

Mason's Creamery Announces Dates for Flip from Ramen to Ice Cream

By Douglas Trattner

Ramen at Mason's Creamery

Update: Zdenko Zovkic’s Jade to Open Thursday, April 7 in the Flats East Bank

By Douglas Trattner

Jade will open soon in the Flats East Bank.

Royal Docks Brewing Co. To Launch 'Missing Chair' Promotion This Week

By Jeff Niesel

These are the chairs you're looking for.

