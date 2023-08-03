Selick Family Fundraiser to Be Held at Tri-C Hospitality Management Center on September 21

click to enlarge
On March 21, chef John Selick’s daughter Hannah Doty became suddenly ill. As the family describes it, she suffered nonstop seizures, spent 10 days in a coma followed by 28 days in the ICU. After brain surgery, Hannah was diagnosed with Acute Motor Sensory Axonal Neuropathy, a severe variant of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Hannah is now home with the family recovering from quadriplegia.
If the name John Selick sounds familiar it likely is because it has been attached to practically every foodie fundraiser that occurred in Greater Cleveland over the past 20 years. Selick has volunteered his time and talent for Autism Speaks, Cystic Fibrosis, March of Dimes, Five Star Sensation, Cleveland Food Bank, Veggie U, Dinner in the Dark and literally dozens more.
So when the tables were turned, the local culinary community did not hesitate to assist. A GoFundMe launched a few months back was soon fully funded and on Thursday, September 21, a large event will be held at the Tri-C Hospitality Management Center on Public Square. It is organized, in part, by the Dinner in the Dark team, with whom Selick participated more than any other chef.
“John has done so much for the community, how do you not do something for him and his family,” says Dinner in the Dark founder Brian Okin. “We had to change the flyer twice now because so many chefs volunteered.”
More than 30 chefs will be on hand to prepare and offer food at tasting stations scattered throughout the facility.
