Shawrma Bro's Brings Quick-Serve Middle Eastern Food to Lyndhurst

As the name implies, this streamlined operation focuses almost exclusively on shawarma

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 2:12 pm

click to enlarge Arabic beef shawarma - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Arabic beef shawarma

Busy Mayfield Road through Lyndhurst is home to countless restaurants but I can't come up with a single Middle Eastern spot. That changed this week when Shawrma Bro's (5722 Mayfield Rd.) opened up in the former home of Las Americas, immediately next door to Sharpy's Subs.

As the name implies, this streamlined operation focuses almost exclusively on shawarma. The twin rotating spits are stocked with beef and chicken, which get thinly sliced and rolled into various sandwiches. Basic wraps include beef ($8.99) or chicken ($7.99), garlic or tahini sauce, and pickles. If you order the "Arabic" version of either the beef ($12.99) or chicken ($11.99) wrap, it will be sliced into six wheels and served with sauce and a choice of sides that include hummus, tabbouleh, fattoush, yellow rice or thick-cut fries.

Other than the beef and chicken shawarma, the menu offers falafel wraps ($7.99). That's it.

Everything we tried was well-seasoned, hearty and delicious. This is definitely the kind of place where the busier it is, the better the food gets given the rotating-spit situation.

Shawrma Bro's is strictly take-out but there is some seating for carry-out customers waiting for an order. You can pre-order and pay via Toast.

click to enlarge Falafel wrap - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Falafel wrap

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That's what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won't be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday's are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

