Shawrma Bro's Brings Quick-Serve Middle Eastern Food to Lyndhurst

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Arabic beef shawarma

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Falafel wrap

Busy Mayfield Road through Lyndhurst is home to countless restaurants but I can't come up with a single Middle Eastern spot. That changed this week when Shawrma Bro's (5722 Mayfield Rd.) opened up in the former home of Las Americas, immediately next door to Sharpy's Subs.As the name implies, this streamlined operation focuses almost exclusively on shawarma. The twin rotating spits are stocked with beef and chicken, which get thinly sliced and rolled into various sandwiches. Basic wraps include beef ($8.99) or chicken ($7.99), garlic or tahini sauce, and pickles. If you order the "Arabic" version of either the beef ($12.99) or chicken ($11.99) wrap, it will be sliced into six wheels and served with sauce and a choice of sides that include hummus, tabbouleh, fattoush, yellow rice or thick-cut fries.Other than the beef and chicken shawarma, the menu offers falafel wraps ($7.99). That's it.Everything we tried was well-seasoned, hearty and delicious. This is definitely the kind of place where the busier it is, the better the food gets given the rotating-spit situation.Shawrma Bro's is strictly take-out but there is some seating for carry-out customers waiting for an order. You can pre-order and pay via Toast.