Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Six Shooter Coffee Now Open in Old Brooklyn

“We think it’s an amazing neighborhood," says owner Peter Brown.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 10:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Six Shooter Coffee Now Open in Old Brooklyn
Six Shooter IG

After a great five-year run, Coffee Coffee Coffee closed its doors in Old Brooklyn in mid-October. But it didn’t take long for another operator to swoop in and take possession of the space. That was Peter Brown of Six Shooter Coffee, who says that he was eager to takeover and made quick work of the turnaround: The shop opened for business today.

“We noticed how sad people were with [Coffee Coffee Coffee] leaving,” Brown told Scene. “We think it’s an amazing neighborhood, similar to the trajectory of Waterloo Arts District."

Brown said that the space was largely turnkey, and he already had the equipment needed to expand, so all that was left was to hire new staff and bring in Aaron Sechrist among others for the interior decor and sigange.

Six Shooter Old Brooklyn offers everything that the Waterloo location does in terms of beverage and food. That means guests can enjoy breakfast burritos, panini and grab-and-go items to go with their coffee drinks.

“It will be another good food option for the neighborhood as well,” Brown says.

Six Shooter Old Brooklyn is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

“We think seven days a week is pretty crucial with coffee,” he notes. “It’s something that people need.”


Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Le Petit Triangle Cafe in Ohio City to Expand into Adjoining Property, Improve Original Space

By Douglas Trattner

Le Petit Triangle to expand into former Ohio City Dry Cleaners property.

Manja Bar in Lakewood to Close After Nearly 25 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Manja in Lakewood to close in February.

Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs

By Douglas Trattner

Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs

First Look: Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, Opening This Week in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ opens this week.

Also in Food & Drink

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

Destination Cleveland Launches 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Brewery Passport for 2023 has just launched.

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

By Scene Staff

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us