Six Shooter Coffee Now Open in Old Brooklyn

click to enlarge Six Shooter IG

After a great five-year run, Coffee Coffee Coffee closed its doors in Old Brooklyn in mid-October. But it didn’t take long for another operator to swoop in and take possession of the space. That was Peter Brown of Six Shooter Coffee, who says that he was eager to takeover and made quick work of the turnaround: The shop opened for business today.“We noticed how sad people were with [Coffee Coffee Coffee] leaving,” Brown told Scene. “We think it’s an amazing neighborhood, similar to the trajectory of Waterloo Arts District."Brown said that the space was largely turnkey, and he already had the equipment needed to expand, so all that was left was to hire new staff and bring in Aaron Sechrist among others for the interior decor and sigange.Six Shooter Old Brooklyn offers everything that the Waterloo location does in terms of beverage and food. That means guests can enjoy breakfast burritos, panini and grab-and-go items to go with their coffee drinks.“It will be another good food option for the neighborhood as well,” Brown says.Six Shooter Old Brooklyn is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.“We think seven days a week is pretty crucial with coffee,” he notes. “It’s something that people need.”