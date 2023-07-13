Smokin' Mary's in North Ridgeville Has Closed

click to enlarge Smokin' Mary's Brisket tacos at Smokin' Mary's

Smokin' Mary's, the “Tex Mex-style” barbecue joint in North Ridgeville (34173 Center Ridge.) from Wil and Julie Novak, has closed."We are grateful for our time in North Ridgeville, but all good things come to an end. [The city] will have the pleasure of welcoming a seasoned restaurateur with a new concept in our former location," they said in a statement. "We wish them much success in their new endeavor. For all of our rib lovers, we will be adding them to the Hail Mary's menu, come see us down the road."Inded, the pair's Hail Mary's and Salty Mary's in Westlake are very much alive and well.