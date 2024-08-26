Solstice in Lakewood Has Closed

The restaurant opened last fall in the former Deagan's Kitchen space

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Solstice opens in Lakewood on Sept. 22nd. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Solstice opens in Lakewood on Sept. 22nd.
Solstice (14810 Detroit Ave.), which opened last fall in the former Deagan's Kitchen space in Lakewood, has closed. Attempts to reach a partner for comment have been unsuccessful.

The restaurant was opened by Annabella Andricks, Bradley Kaczmarski, Cory Miess, Ben Lebovic, Andrea Tsiros, Rachel Rosen and Eric Ho. Earlier this summer there was restructuring of the ownership group, resulting in the departure of Kaczmarski, Miess, Ho and Lebovic.

Following the transition, the current owners made some tweaks to the menu in an attempt to gain a wider following. Unfortunately, it appears that those adjustments did not have the desired effects.

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
August 14, 2024

