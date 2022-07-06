Sora Sushi in the Flats Shifts From Seasonal Pop-Up to Permanent Brick-and Mortar Restaurant

click to enlarge
Richardson Design
Artist rendering of future Sora patio in the Flats
Since launching as a pop-up concept last summer, Sora
(1121 W. 10th St., 216-294-1800) has evolved into a seasonal sit-down eatery in the Flats. Now, Sora has announced plans to put down roots, improve the physical space, expand the offerings and transition into a permanent brick-and-mortar sushi restaurant.
Founder Kumar Arora, along with partners Fabio Salerno and Kevin Wang, had been operating the pop-up experience out of Lago’s catering kitchens in the Flats East Bank. This past winter, the team moved production to the former Bold Food and Drink space next door, which is where the seasonal — and now fixed — eatery will continue.
Since launching the business, the team has continued to add new products and allow more customization from the customer. Future menu enhancements are planned, as is a splashy new outdoor dining area.
“The Sora patio concept is really going to breathe new life into this brand we’ve grown over the past year,” Arora explains. “We took a whimsical approach for the interior space, but our outdoor dining plan is truly a love letter to Asian culture and design.”
Management expects the outdoor improvements to be ready later this summer.
“Since the beginning of Sora’s journey, our goal has always been to provide a vibrant and quality experience that’s never been done before,” adds Salerno. “The love and support we’ve received in response is overwhelming, and we’re really proud to be putting down roots in our home city.”