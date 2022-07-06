Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Sora Sushi in the Flats Shifts From Seasonal Pop-Up to Permanent Brick-and Mortar Restaurant

Diners can look forward menu and property enhancements

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Artist rendering of future Sora patio in the Flats - RICHARDSON DESIGN
Richardson Design
Artist rendering of future Sora patio in the Flats

Since launching as a pop-up concept last summer, Sora (1121 W. 10th St., 216-294-1800) has evolved into a seasonal sit-down eatery in the Flats. Now, Sora has announced plans to put down roots, improve the physical space, expand the offerings and transition into a permanent brick-and-mortar sushi restaurant.

Founder Kumar Arora, along with partners Fabio Salerno and Kevin Wang, had been operating the pop-up experience out of Lago’s catering kitchens in the Flats East Bank. This past winter, the team moved production to the former Bold Food and Drink space next door, which is where the seasonal — and now fixed — eatery will continue.

Since launching the business, the team has continued to add new products and allow more customization from the customer. Future menu enhancements are planned, as is a splashy new outdoor dining area.

“The Sora patio concept is really going to breathe new life into this brand we’ve grown over the past year,” Arora explains. “We took a whimsical approach for the interior space, but our outdoor dining plan is truly a love letter to Asian culture and design.”

Management expects the outdoor improvements to be ready later this summer.

“Since the beginning of Sora’s journey, our goal has always been to provide a vibrant and quality experience that’s never been done before,” adds Salerno. “The love and support we’ve received in response is overwhelming, and we’re really proud to be putting down roots in our home city.”

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints

Food & Drink Slideshows

All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints

Food & Drink Slideshows

All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints

Trending

Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant Has Closed After 40 Years in Business

By Douglas Trattner

Luchita's has closed after 40 years in business.

Souper Market to Open New Downtown Shop this Fall

By Douglas Trattner

The Souper Market is expected to open in September

First Look: Beachwood Truck Park, Opening Friday, July 8 (Pending Inspections) on Cleveland’s East Side

By Douglas Trattner

Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

By Douglas Trattner

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us