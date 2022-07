Souper Market to Open New Downtown Shop this Fall

click to enlarge Matthew Moore The Souper Market is expected to open in September

Last year, Matthew Moore was compelled to shutter the Souper Market location on E. Sixth Street after just two years. But come fall, downtown residents and commuters once again will be swimming in great soup.Located at The Standard (99 W. St. Clair Ave.), the newest Souper Market is on pace to open in September, according to Moore.We'll keep you posted as opening day nears.