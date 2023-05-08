South Euclid to Launch 'Region's First City-Owned, Operated Food Truck Park'

click to enlarge
City of South Euclid
Artist rendering of site
The City of South Euclid
has announced plans to organize and operate a food truck park on city-owned property. Planning & Development Director Michael Love says that this will be the region's first city owned and operated food truck park.
"The goal of the food truck park is to help showcase downtown South Euclid as a regional destination," Love explains. "As people come to the food truck park this summer, it is hoped they will explore all downtown South Euclid has to offer."
The events kick off on June 9 and run through August 13. They will be held Thursdays through Sundays at the City Parking Lot (4477 Rushton Rd.). Each day will feature two food trucks, with the goal of appealing to a wide dining audience. Amenities include indoor and outdoor seating, a stage, fire pit, playground for kids and dog park. Overhead string lights will add to the ambiance and provide evening lighting for adult beverage consumption.
Thursdays will feature trivia nights and other themed activities. Friday and Saturday nights will offer live music. Sunday will feature brunch specials. The park will host "Neighborhood Nights," when instead of food trucks, local restaurants will step in to provide the food.
"As the region's only city owned and operated food truck park, a very special element is the benefits the park will offer to community non-profit organizations," adds Love. "Each weekend, the food truck park will partner with a different non-profit organization."
The non-profit partner will retain 90-percent of the beverage sales while getting a chance to share their mission with the community.
Parking will be available in the city parking lot adjacent to the food truck park, along Rushton Road and Dean Drive, and throughout the surrounding business district.
The food truck park is expected to grow and eventually become a year-round attraction for downtown South Euclid, Love says.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter