The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

South Euclid to Launch 'Region's First City-Owned, Operated Food Truck Park'

"The goal of the food truck park is to help showcase downtown South Euclid as a regional destination."

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Artist rendering of site - City of South Euclid
City of South Euclid
Artist rendering of site
The City of South Euclid has announced plans to organize and operate a food truck park on city-owned property. Planning & Development Director Michael Love says that this will be the region's first city owned and operated food truck park.

"The goal of the food truck park is to help showcase downtown South Euclid as a regional destination," Love explains. "As people come to the food truck park this summer, it is hoped they will explore all downtown South Euclid has to offer."

The events kick off on June 9 and run through August 13. They will be held Thursdays through Sundays at the City Parking Lot (4477 Rushton Rd.). Each day will feature two food trucks, with the goal of appealing to a wide dining audience. Amenities include indoor and outdoor seating, a stage, fire pit, playground for kids and dog park. Overhead string lights will add to the ambiance and provide evening lighting for adult beverage consumption.

Thursdays will feature trivia nights and other themed activities. Friday and Saturday nights will offer live music. Sunday will feature brunch specials. The park will host "Neighborhood Nights," when instead of food trucks, local restaurants will step in to provide the food.

"As the region's only city owned and operated food truck park, a very special element is the benefits the park will offer to community non-profit organizations," adds Love. "Each weekend, the food truck park will partner with a different non-profit organization."

The non-profit partner will retain 90-percent of the beverage sales while getting a chance to share their mission with the community.

Parking will be available in the city parking lot adjacent to the food truck park, along Rushton Road and Dean Drive, and throughout the surrounding business district.

The food truck park is expected to grow and eventually become a year-round attraction for downtown South Euclid, Love says.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Verbena, A Non-Alcoholic Bar, to Open This Summer in Hingetown

By Douglas Trattner

Owner Molly Cheraso

Review: The Reserve, the Newest Jewel of Chagrin Falls, Will Make You Forget About Umami

By Douglas Trattner

Review: The Reserve, the Newest Jewel of Chagrin Falls, Will Make You Forget About Umami

Odd Dog Coffee, a fixture at Walter Stinson Community Park For Years, Will Have a New Weekday Home in University Circle

By Douglas Trattner

Odd Dog Coffee is a coffee shop on wheels

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

Also in Food & Drink

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us