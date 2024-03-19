Spice Hospitality Announces Lineup for 2024 Plated Landscape Dinners

Enjoy local foods in unique settings with compassionate people

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge 2024 Plated Landscape dinners announced - Spice Hospitality
Spice Hospitality
2024 Plated Landscape dinners announced

Spring has sprung – astronomically, anyway – and that signals the announcement of this year’s Plated Landscape dinners from Spice Hospitality. Chef Ben Bebenroth and company’s farm-to-table feasts, which take place in pastural and unique settings, always sell out quickly.

On tap this year are dinners at Spice Acres Farm in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Edgewater Park overlooking Lake Erie, and a surprise event at a glassblowing studio.

On Saturday, April 13th, “Dinner in the Hot Shop” invites guests to Nate Cotterman's glassblowing studio in Chardon. The dinner includes cocktails, a seasonal menu “inspired by glass artistry,” and plenty of storytelling. Each ticket includes a Cotterman glass to take home.

On May 17 and 18, the Plated Landscape dinners will be held at Spice Acres Farm in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The “Springtime Harvest + Forage Feast” kicks off with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres and includes a tour of the property before the main event: a multi-course, wine-paired dinner featuring seasonal and hyper-local foods.

The annual Lake Erie Fish Fry dinners – July 26 and 27 – will be held this year not at the Historic Coast Guard Station as usual but rather Upper Edgewater Park. Guests will enjoy lake and city skyline views along with beer-battered fish and beverages.

“Late Summer’s Opus” dinners take place at Spice Acres on August 22 and 23. “It's the perfect time to ‘eat where it grows,’ with warm breezes sweeping through sweet-smelling fields, and our regional bounty creating a symphony for all senses.” Guests will enjoy local foods prepared over an open fire.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
March 13, 2024

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

