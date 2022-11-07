Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Playhouse Square Starbucks Has Converted to Pickup-Only Location

The Starbucks cafe experience is disappearing before our very eyes

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 10:24 am

The Starbucks coffee shop located in the Hanna Building (1400 Euclid Ave.) has permanently closed the café portion of its business. It has not, however, ceased to operate. This is the latest location to switch to mobile-only — or pickup-only — as the company calls it.


Starbucks introduced pickup-only stores in response to the pandemic, but also appears to be converting traditional cafes into ghost cafes that require customers to order and pay via mobile app before grabbing their java. The days of walking into your favorite neighborhood Starbucks, ordering your beverage of choice and waiting until your name is mispronounced appear to be numbered.

Food & Drink Slideshows

My Pizzeta 14290 State Rd., North Royalton My Pizzetta is offering two 10 inch pizzas for pizza week. The pepperoni plus is a brick oven made pizza with in-house made red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, topped with traditional and old world pepperoni. The garden pizza is a brick oven made pizza with broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, and tomatoes.

Here Are All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $8 Pizzas During Cleveland Pizza Week (Nov. 7-13) and What They're Serving
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

