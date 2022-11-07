Playhouse Square Starbucks Has Converted to Pickup-Only Location

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

The Playhouse Starbucks is permanently mobile order only, no more sitting inside or ordering at the cafe. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/1z4C1auk1Z — jack 🐀 (@jackbranca) November 5, 2022

The Starbucks coffee shop located in the Hanna Building (1400 Euclid Ave.) has permanently closed the café portion of its business. It has not, however, ceased to operate. This is the latest location to switch to mobile-only — or pickup-only — as the company calls it.Starbucks introduced pickup-only stores in response to the pandemic, but also appears to be converting traditional cafes into ghost cafes that require customers to order and pay via mobile app before grabbing their java. The days of walking into your favorite neighborhood Starbucks, ordering your beverage of choice and waiting until your name is mispronounced appear to be numbered.