Stella Maris Re-Opens Coffee Shop with a Purpose

Since 1948, Stella Maris
has provided drug and alcohol treatment services to Clevelanders battling addiction — regardless of one's ability to pay. Over the years, an indispensable campus component has been the “coffee shop with a purpose,” a place where people could grab a cup of joe, sure, but also commune with others in recovery. Attached to the coffee shop is a 120-seat auditorium, home to weekly recovery meetings and community events.
The Stella Maris coffee shop was forced to close during the pandemic, but the organization recently re-opened to the doors to a renovated café in the heart of town that is open to all.
“Throughout the community the name Stella Maris has long been associated with not only transformational addiction treatment, but also being a place to find community in recovery”, says CEO Daniel Lettenberger-Klein. “Over the last 74 years we have changed alongside our community but some constants have been care, community, coffee, and conversation. We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the coffee shop to help address stigma and bring people together in a time where connection is necessary.”
The coffee shop doubles as a workforce training hub for the clients of Stella Maris, where they train to work as baristas, learn about food safety, money management, customer service and marketing.
Find Stella Maris at the Gallagher Building (1320 Washington Ave.). It is open daily from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and serves Solstice Roasters coffee and Storehouse Tea. Wi-Fi and parking are free.