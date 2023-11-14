Stone Mad Pub To Change Hands. Guests Should Expect No Major Changes

click to enlarge
Stone Mad Pub has new ownership, but guests should expect no changes.
In 2008, Pete Leneghan unveiled his “legacy bar,” Stone Mad Pub
(1306 West 65th St., 216-281-6500) in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Leneghan and his partner Eileen Sammon spent nearly four years converting a 100-year-old tavern into a welcoming Irish pub and restaurant. From the woodwork to the tilework to the cobblestone lot to the sandstone patio with towering fireplace, everything was a labor of love.
Leneghan passed away in 2020 and recently the pub and some adjoining properties were put up for sale. Fortunately for fans of the charming watering hole, Stone Mad fell into caring hands.
“I lived on 67th Street when I used to bartend at the Treehouse for Pete and Tommy Leneghan,” says new owner John Staunton. “I’ve known those guys all my life, so it is kind of coming full circle.”
Staunton and his partners don’t have big plans for the 15-year-old pub, which helped fuel the neighborhood’s revival. In fact, if Staunton has his way, guests won’t even realize that there’s new ownership.
“This is the nicest bar between New York and Chicago in my opinion,” he says. “I just hope we can keep it the super-classy pub that it is, with really good food, amazing service… all that stuff that it is now. It would be a shame if it changed.”
Much of the staff is staying on, he adds.
The property officially changes hands next month.
