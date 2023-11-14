Stone Mad Pub To Change Hands. Guests Should Expect No Major Changes

Longtime friend and employee John Staunton to step in as new owner of the Detroit-Shoreway mainstay

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stone Mad Pub has new ownership, but guests should expect no changes. - Colliers
Colliers
Stone Mad Pub has new ownership, but guests should expect no changes.
In 2008, Pete Leneghan unveiled his “legacy bar,” Stone Mad Pub (1306 West 65th St., 216-281-6500) in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Leneghan and his partner Eileen Sammon spent nearly four years converting a 100-year-old tavern into a welcoming Irish pub and restaurant. From the woodwork to the tilework to the cobblestone lot to the sandstone patio with towering fireplace, everything was a labor of love.

Leneghan passed away in 2020 and recently the pub and some adjoining properties were put up for sale. Fortunately for fans of the charming watering hole, Stone Mad fell into caring hands.

“I lived on 67th Street when I used to bartend at the Treehouse for Pete and Tommy Leneghan,” says new owner John Staunton. “I’ve known those guys all my life, so it is kind of coming full circle.”

Staunton and his partners don’t have big plans for the 15-year-old pub, which helped fuel the neighborhood’s revival. In fact, if Staunton has his way, guests won’t even realize that there’s new ownership.

“This is the nicest bar between New York and Chicago in my opinion,” he says. “I just hope we can keep it the super-classy pub that it is, with really good food, amazing service… all that stuff that it is now. It would be a shame if it changed.”

Much of the staff is staying on, he adds.

The property officially changes hands next month.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

By Vince Grzegorek

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine

By Douglas Trattner

Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine

Il Rione Team to Open Pizza Shop at Former Edison's Space in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

The matchless clam pie at Il Rione

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us