Sunday Supper Series at Saucisson Kicks Off With a Bang

Melissa Khoury will kick off a new Sunday Supper series with a bang when she co-hosts a benefit for Preterm at Saucisson
(5324 Fleet Ave., 216-303-9067), her Slavic Village butcher shop.
Khoury will join chef William Burke of Revival Social Dinner and pastry chef Annabella Andricks of Dramatic Snax for a casual, family-style dinner. The event takes place on Sunday, August 7. Dinner will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $75, with $15 of every ticket sale going directly to Preterm. Call the butcher shop at 216-303-9067 to reserve your spot.
Khoury says that she intends to host bimonthly events featuring a shifting cast of chefs and friends.
The dinners, she explains, are all "served family style in the hopes everyone leaves with a new friend."