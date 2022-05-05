Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Honors Two Cleveland Businesses With Prestigious Spirited Awards

Today, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced the honorees
for its 16th annual Spirited Awards, widely considered the spirit industry's most highly regarded recognition. The awards recognize beverage professionals and establishments across the globe in various categories.
In a year that saw an "exceptional number of Spirited Awards submissions," two Cleveland-area businesses were singled out for honors.
In the Best U.S. Restaurant Bar – Central category, Thyme Table
in Bay Village was on the list.
"Just over three years ago, we were getting ready to open our spot in little Bay Village," says bar manager Eric Scott. "Now, in 2022, after a wild three years, we’ve have been named as a Tales of the Cocktail Honoree for Best Restaurant Bar in America. It’s a short list, and it’s an absolute honor to be included among these incredible establishments. It’s the Michelin star equivalent in the beverage program world."
In the Best U.S. Bar Team – Central category, Porco Lounge and Tiki Bar
earned recognition, which joins previous honors from Tales of the Cocktail in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
"It’s honestly the most humbling category to win, because it recognizes the efforts put forth by everyone," says owner Stefan Was. "Every person that has ever been part of Porco wins this."
The Foundation will honor recipients during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is returning for an in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022.
“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said TOTCF CEO Eileen Wayner. “We are honored to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry, and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees.”