Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Honors Two Cleveland Businesses With Prestigious Spirited Awards

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner

Today, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced the honorees for its 16th annual Spirited Awards, widely considered the spirit industry's most highly regarded recognition.  The awards recognize beverage professionals and establishments across the globe in various categories.

In a year that saw an "exceptional number of Spirited Awards submissions," two Cleveland-area businesses were singled out for honors.

In the Best U.S. Restaurant Bar – Central category, Thyme Table in Bay Village was on the list.

"Just over three years ago, we were getting ready to open our spot in little Bay Village," says bar manager Eric Scott. "Now, in 2022, after a wild three years, we’ve have been named as a Tales of the Cocktail Honoree for Best Restaurant Bar in America. It’s a short list, and it’s an absolute honor to be included among these incredible establishments. It’s the Michelin star equivalent in the beverage program world."

In the Best U.S. Bar Team – Central category, Porco Lounge and Tiki Bar earned recognition, which joins previous honors from Tales of the Cocktail in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"It’s honestly the most humbling category to win, because it recognizes the efforts put forth by everyone," says owner Stefan Was. "Every person that has ever been part of Porco wins this."

The Foundation will honor recipients during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is returning for an in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022.

“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said TOTCF CEO Eileen Wayner. “We are honored to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry, and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees.”

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author.
Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, "I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest," GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, "Batuqui on the Falls" has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

