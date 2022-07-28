Taste of Black Cleveland Returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, August 18th

On Thursday, August 18, Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for "The Food Showcase 4.0." The affair comes from a partnership between the Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Aramark and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Participants and chefs from Cleveland’s top Black-owned eateries will prepare three of their signature dishes for guests to sample. Attendees will vote on their favorite items based on quality, variety and presentation. Local Black mixologists will prepare cocktails and compete for the People’s Choice drink.
All proceeds from the Taste of Black Cleveland will be used to cover the event costs as well as to benefit the Cleveland NAACP and The Cavaliers Community Foundation.
To purchase tickets ($45/$85) or to see a list of participating chefs and restaurants, click here
