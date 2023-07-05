Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Taste of Tremont Returns Sunday, July 16

A big weekend is on tap in the neighborhood

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge Taste of Tremont - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Taste of Tremont
It appears Tremont will be the place to be on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 as Scene's Ale Fest returns to Lincoln Park to start the weekend followed by Taste of Tremont to cap it off.

Tremont West is expecting more than 10,000 people for its summertime favorite fest with 30 vendors along Professor Ave. and establishments up and down the block offering entertainment.

The Butcher and the Brewer will once again be operating the beer garden.

A helpful tip: Parking will be parking on both days, so consider ride-sharing, hopping the RTA, bicycling, walking or Ubering, among other possible arrangements that will both get you there without stressing about finding a spot and safely home afterward.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
