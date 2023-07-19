Terry Francona-Backed Steakhouse Headed for Parallax Property in Tremont

click to enlarge
Google Maps
Former site of Parallax to become STEAK in early 2024.
Despite loose assurances to the contrary, Zack and Julian Bruell will not be reopening Parallax, the Tremont restaurant that closed last November after 18 years. But it will soon have new life and new operators.
The trio of Terry Francona, Jason Beudert and Chelsea Williams – still riding high off their recent successes at Geraci’s Slice Shop in downtown Cleveland – have signed a lease to take over the iconic space. The budding restaurant group plans to open a unique steakhouse concept called STEAK
(2179 W. 11th St.) early next year.
"I have always wanted to be a part of a steakhouse,” says Francona, the beloved manager of the Guardians. “I love steak as much as I love pizza. I am just excited to be a part of another restaurant concept here in the City of Cleveland."
Forget what you know about steakhouses, says Beudert, this one is going to be different.
“I want to disrupt the steakhouse category: to make people think differently about how they go out to eat steak and how often they go,” he explains. “You either have super high-end like Marble Room or you have Texas Roadhouse. I think there is a space for a place where you can get an affordable steak in a cool, hip environment.”
Developed in partnership with consulting chef Sean Kerrigan, formerly of Urban Farmer and Red the Steakhouse, STEAK is bucking trends by offering diners a single cut of beef. That cut, the underappreciated coulotte, will be offered as part of an all-inclusive meal that includes a fresh salad, house-made rolls and unlimited hand-cut fries – all for $30. Wagyu can be substituted for an additional charge and there will be a vegan cauliflower steak option.
Also on the menu will be six to eight shareable sides. A dessert cart will make the rounds of the dining room. And there will be plenty of craft cocktails, wine and beer.
As for the space, Beudert says that diners should expect something hip, trendy and not unlike Lolita back in the day. The group plans a total interior renovation to achieve its goals.
"I think it’s an iconic space and Tremont needs a steakhouse," adds Beudert.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter