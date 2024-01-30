The 12th Annual Cleveland Kurentovanje Festival Kicks Off Saturday, Feb. 3

A week of cultural events culminates with a day of fun on Saturday, Feb. 10

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 10:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kurenti are mythological creatures believed to chase away winter and welcome the arrival of spring - Scene archives/Ashley Taylor
Scene archives/Ashley Taylor
Kurenti are mythological creatures believed to chase away winter and welcome the arrival of spring
The 12th annual Cleveland Kurentovanje kicks off this coming Saturday, February 3, and runs through Saturday, February 10. Like the Eastern European folk festival it’s inspired by, the Cleveland version is a fun way for the local Slovenian community — and others — to chase away the winter blues while heralding the arrival of spring.

Billed as a “Slovenian-infused Mardi Gras,” the celebration officially launches at 1 p.m. at the E.J. Kovacic Recreation Center (6250 Saint Clair Ave.), when folklore researcher David Antolin discusses the history and significance of Pannonian costumes, often referred to as “white costumes.”

The events continue all week, including an in-person Slovenian wine tasting and a free online cooking demonstration by Mark Tomc, who will offer a simplified approach to creating the beloved Slovenian dessert kremšnite.

The big event – Cleveland Kurentovanje – takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 and is spread across multiple stages (specifically East 64th at St. Clair Ave.). The finale includes a grand parade and festival featuring food, drink, music and games. The stars of the show, of course, are the feathery Kurenti, mythological creatures believed to chase away winter and welcome the arrival of spring.

“We’re so excited to share this unique winter festival experience,” says organizer Lauren Calevich. “Every year we build upon the festival and we’ve continued to expand it year over year. Festival goers this year can look forward to an even larger festival footprint and the festival's programming is meticulously designed to cater to individuals of all ages and varied interests, ensuring there's something captivating for everyone to enjoy.”

For the complete schedule of activities, visit the Cleveland Kurentovanje website.

“There's a myriad of ways for the public to actively participate in the festival,” says Caitlin Peterson. “They can join us in person at events or virtually, enlist to march in the parade, register to run or walk in the 5K, contribute as volunteers to bolster this grassroots, volunteer-driven celebration, or extend support through donations or sponsorships.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After 29 Years, Stone Oven Bakery in Cleveland Heights to Change Hands

By Douglas Trattner

The Stone Oven Bakery and Cafe in Cleveland Heights

The Great Grog Bake Off is Seeking Contestants

By Douglas Trattner

The Great Grog Bake Off is Seeking Contestants

First Look: Lil Ronnie's Pizza Shop, Opening Next Week in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Lil Ronnie's sits immediately next door to Edison's Pub in Tremont

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Trio of New Italian Spots, Banter Returns and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Lil Ronnie's Manager Owen Verhiley (left) and owner Brian Holleran

Also in Food & Drink

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Make Fat Tuesday Fatter With Paczki Day Vodka? Sure, Why Not

By Vince Grzegorek

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us