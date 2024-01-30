The 12th Annual Cleveland Kurentovanje Festival Kicks Off Saturday, Feb. 3

click to enlarge
Kurenti are mythological creatures believed to chase away winter and welcome the arrival of spring
The 12th annual Cleveland Kurentovanje kicks off this coming Saturday, February 3, and runs through Saturday, February 10. Like the Eastern European folk festival it’s inspired by, the Cleveland version is a fun way for the local Slovenian community — and others — to chase away the winter blues while heralding the arrival of spring.
Billed as a “Slovenian-infused Mardi Gras,” the celebration officially launches at 1 p.m. at the E.J. Kovacic Recreation Center (6250 Saint Clair Ave.), when folklore researcher David Antolin discusses the history and significance of Pannonian costumes, often referred to as “white costumes.”
The events continue all week, including an in-person Slovenian wine tasting and a free online cooking demonstration by Mark Tomc, who will offer a simplified approach to creating the beloved Slovenian dessert kremšnite.
The big event – Cleveland Kurentovanje – takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 and is spread across multiple stages (specifically East 64th at St. Clair Ave.). The finale includes a grand parade and festival featuring food, drink, music and games. The stars of the show, of course, are the feathery Kurenti, mythological creatures believed to chase away winter and welcome the arrival of spring.
“We’re so excited to share this unique winter festival experience,” says organizer Lauren Calevich. “Every year we build upon the festival and we’ve continued to expand it year over year. Festival goers this year can look forward to an even larger festival footprint and the festival's programming is meticulously designed to cater to individuals of all ages and varied interests, ensuring there's something captivating for everyone to enjoy.”
“There's a myriad of ways for the public to actively participate in the festival,” says Caitlin Peterson. “They can join us in person at events or virtually, enlist to march in the parade, register to run or walk in the 5K, contribute as volunteers to bolster this grassroots, volunteer-driven celebration, or extend support through donations or sponsorships.”
