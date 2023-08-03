The Benevolent Butcher Food Truck Will Cease Operations in October

click to enlarge Courtesy the Benevolent Butcher

In a town not exactly flush with vegan options, the arrival three years ago of the Benevolent Butcher food truck was a balm for diners eager for the kind chef-y fare the meat and potatoes crowd takes for granted.Sadly, come Oct. 21, there will be one less vegan-friendly option as the proprietors — cousins Jeremy and Sean Langham — call it a day."For three years we worked as hard as we possibly could to create, launch, and operate The Benevolent Butcher built around serving each of you delicious, vegan eats all while giving back to area animal welfare organizations throughout the region," an announcement on social media yesterday read. "And due to a load of sweat equity, an overextension of ourselves, and the immense generosity, support, and kindness of each of you, we are so incredibly proud of what we have built... together. It's been an incredible journey, and it has all been because of each of you!"You still have a chance over the next three months to support the truck and enjoy some top-notch eats.