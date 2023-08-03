Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

The Benevolent Butcher Food Truck Will Cease Operations in October

The vegan food truck's three-year run will come to an end

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge The Benevolent Butcher Food Truck Will Cease Operations in October
Courtesy the Benevolent Butcher

In a town not exactly flush with vegan options, the arrival three years ago of the Benevolent Butcher food truck was a balm for diners eager for the kind chef-y fare the meat and potatoes crowd takes for granted.

Sadly, come Oct. 21, there will be one less vegan-friendly option as the proprietors — cousins Jeremy and Sean Langham — call it a day.

"For three years we worked as hard as we possibly could to create, launch, and operate The Benevolent Butcher built around serving each of you delicious, vegan eats all while giving back to area animal welfare organizations throughout the region," an announcement on social media yesterday read. "And due to a load of sweat equity, an overextension of ourselves, and the immense generosity, support, and kindness of each of you, we are so incredibly proud of what we have built... together. It's been an incredible journey, and it has all been because of each of you!"

You still have a chance over the next three months to support the truck and enjoy some top-notch eats.

A full calendar of remaining events can be found here.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
