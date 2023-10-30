The Cabin Club in Westlake to Close for a Week to Tackle an Interior Refresh

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The Cabin Club in Westlake
It's already been a banner year for Hospitality Restaurants. In January, Salmon Dave's in Rocky River celebrated 30 years in business with a dramatic floor-to-ceiling remodel
; in March, Blue Point Grille in the Warehouse District celebrated its 25th birthday
; and in July, Rosewood Grill in Strongsville welcomed guests back in following an extensive remodeling project
.
“We have continued to reinvest in our properties over time," explains founding partner George Schindler. "Our guest traffic has never been stronger, but were not counting our beans -– we are planting them to keep on growing."
Next up for the refresh button is Cabin Club
(30651 Detroit Rd., 440-899-7111), the restaurant group's woodsy steakhouse in Westlake. Launched in 1991, the eatery is the oldest in Hospitality's portfolio. Thankfully, little has changed since those early days, including much of the staff and the bill of fare. The menu remains refreshingly old school, with quality of product and consistency of execution trumping innovation and pretention. (See Scene's dining review
from 2015.)
The floor-to-ceiling refresh will retain the restaurant's country club “grill room” vibe that boasts cushy leather furnishings, custom hardwood tables and richly appointed accents. Culinary director Marc Standen has been working with Cabin Club chef Doug Dombrowski to create some new menu offerings, but most of the classics will remain.
“Cabin Club has a very special place in our hearts — it’s our first born and where the dream started," adds Schindler. "As a local staple for decades, there’s only handful of restaurants in Cleveland to have endured this long, and we are dedicated to keep this little gem vibrant and relevant."
Look for Cabin Club to reopen the week of November 6.
