The Cabin Club in Westlake to Close for a Week to Tackle an Interior Refresh

The restaurant opened its doors in 1991

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 10:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Cabin Club in Westlake - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Cabin Club in Westlake
It's already been a banner year for Hospitality Restaurants. In January, Salmon Dave's in Rocky River celebrated 30 years in business with a dramatic floor-to-ceiling remodel; in March, Blue Point Grille in the Warehouse District celebrated its 25th birthday; and in July, Rosewood Grill in Strongsville welcomed guests back in following an extensive remodeling project.

“We have continued to reinvest in our properties over time," explains founding partner George Schindler. "Our guest traffic has never been stronger, but were not counting our beans -– we are planting them to keep on growing."

Next up for the refresh button is Cabin Club (30651 Detroit Rd., 440-899-7111), the restaurant group's woodsy steakhouse in Westlake. Launched in 1991, the eatery is the oldest in Hospitality's portfolio. Thankfully, little has changed since those early days, including much of the staff and the bill of fare. The menu remains refreshingly old school, with quality of product and consistency of execution trumping innovation and pretention. (See Scene's dining review from 2015.)

The floor-to-ceiling refresh will retain the restaurant's country club “grill room” vibe that boasts cushy leather furnishings, custom hardwood tables and richly appointed accents. Culinary director Marc Standen has been working with Cabin Club chef Doug Dombrowski to create some new menu offerings, but most of the classics will remain.

“Cabin Club has a very special place in our hearts — it’s our first born and where the dream started," adds Schindler. "As a local staple for decades, there’s only handful of restaurants in Cleveland to have endured this long, and we are dedicated to keep this little gem vibrant and relevant."

Look for Cabin Club to reopen the week of November 6.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

By Douglas Trattner

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

First Look: Midnight Owl Brewing, Opening This Saturday in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Owners Rosemary Mudry and Joel Warger

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Midnight Owl Brewing Opens in Shaker, New Lakewood Deli and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.

Flipside Burgers in Rocky River Has Closed. Old School Pizza & Wings to Open in Same Space

By Douglas Trattner

Old School Pizza & Wings to open in former Flipside Rocky River space.

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us