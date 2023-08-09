Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

The City Diner in Old Brooklyn is Back and Better Than Ever

Guests are treated to big smiles and a huge menu of diner staples

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 10:55 am

click to enlarge Corned beef hash at the City Diner. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Corned beef hash at the City Diner.
Back in 2017, Old Brooklyn residents were thrilled to see the long-dormant Expressway Diner under new, capable management. Edward Michalski brought the stainless steel diner out of retirement and back into the limelight, where it remained until the pandemic dimmed its lights once again.

But earlier this year, the City Diner (5109 Memphis Ave., 216-400-7529) reopened once again, giving local residents a new place to meet and eat. The place looks better than ever, the service is swift and courteous, and the food — at least what I've tried — is delicious.

In true diner form, the City Diner rolls with a massive menu. Breakfast options range from classics like buttermilk pancakes and Belgian waffles to a dozen different omelets. For heartier appetites there are big plates like country fried steak, steak and eggs, and the above-pictured corned beef hash ($9.29). For an additional $2.59, you can tack on a side of sausage gravy for your toasted biscuits.

At lunch, the kitchen cranks out cheeseburgers, patty melts and triple-decker club sandwiches. There are also grilled cheeses, gyros, fried fish sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks. Most items include chips but french fries and onion rings are available for a small fee.

There is also an ambitious roster of big dinners built around pasta, seafood and chops. Meals like lasagna, meatloaf, pork chops, fish and chips, fried chicken and pot roast include soup or salad and bread or dessert.

The City Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it closes at 2 p.m.

click to enlarge The City Diner - Google Maps
Google Maps
The City Diner

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
