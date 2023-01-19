The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10

The Judith, a French-inspired café from the owners of Room Service, will open on February 10. The 125-year-old building (5222 Lorain Ave.), formerly home to Guide to Kulchur bookstore, has been transformed into a charming 28-seat European-style café.
Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this vision for years.
“She’s a long time coming,” says Doran. “This has been in concept for probably five of six years, but we signed the lease about two years ago.”
In the morning, Onyx Coffee and Tea will be served alongside breakfast pastries and open-face sandwiches, or tartines. Lunches will usher in fresh salads, shareable small plates, baguette sandwiches and desserts. When the wine, beer and cocktails are added in the coming months, the café will roll through happy hour and into the evening. Until then, the café will host a series of private preview events.
"For years we've been told by customers who come into our shop that they just wish they could 'live here,'” adds Doran. “Those words, and our deep, abiding love of food, inspired our decision to create a space where people could stay, connect, and enjoy themselves a little longer."
To start, the café will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The hours will be extended in the coming months.
Also coming down the road will be a new Room Service shop, gathering space and teaching garden, all on the same property.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter