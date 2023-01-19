Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10

Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this dream for years

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Owners Andrew Worm and Jennie Doran - Daniel Lozada
Daniel Lozada
Owners Andrew Worm and Jennie Doran
The Judith, a French-inspired café from the owners of Room Service, will open on February 10. The 125-year-old building (5222 Lorain Ave.), formerly home to Guide to Kulchur bookstore, has been transformed into a charming 28-seat European-style café.

Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this vision for years.

“She’s a long time coming,” says Doran. “This has been in concept for probably five of six years, but we signed the lease about two years ago.”

In the morning, Onyx Coffee and Tea will be served alongside breakfast pastries and open-face sandwiches, or tartines. Lunches will usher in fresh salads, shareable small plates, baguette sandwiches and desserts. When the wine, beer and cocktails are added in the coming months, the café will roll through happy hour and into the evening. Until then, the café will host a series of private preview events.

"For years we've been told by customers who come into our shop that they just wish they could 'live here,'” adds Doran. “Those words, and our deep, abiding love of food, inspired our decision to create a space where people could stay, connect, and enjoy themselves a little longer."

To start, the café will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The hours will be extended in the coming months.

Also coming down the road will be a new Room Service shop, gathering space and teaching garden, all on the same property.

click to enlarge The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10 (3)
Daniel Lozada
click to enlarge The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10 (2)
Daniel Lozada
click to enlarge The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10 (3)
Daniel Lozada
click to enlarge The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10 (4)
Daniel Lozada
click to enlarge The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10 (5)
Daniel Lozada
click to enlarge The Judith on Lorain Ave. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The Judith on Lorain Ave.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February

By Douglas Trattner

Hecks to open Beachwood restaurant in early February.

Watami Sushi, Ohio's First Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, Lands in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Conveyor belt sushi at Watami

Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week

By Douglas Trattner

Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week

Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us