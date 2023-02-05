The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month

Courtesy Macaron Tea Room
While the original Broadview Heights location will remain open, the Eton Chagrin Boulevard outpost of the Macaron Tea Room in Woodmere will shutter for good after Valentine's Day this year.
"With a heavy heart, we have decided we will be closing our Woodmere location," the company announced on social media this weekend
. "Thank you everyone for your support and understanding. We are very grateful for all our customers."
Its last day will be February 14.
Owner Alla Yakimiv, a Ukranian native, founded Macaron in 2017 and is a self-taught baker who built her business after visiting tearooms and bakeries across the U.S.
The Eton location opened last February.
It's business as normal in Broadview Heights, which is open Fridays and Saturdays and returns to weekday service in March.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter