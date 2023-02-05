Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month

Broadview Heights will remain open

By on Sun, Feb 5, 2023 at 6:24 am

Courtesy Macaron Tea Room

While the original Broadview Heights location will remain open, the Eton Chagrin Boulevard outpost of the Macaron Tea Room in Woodmere will shutter for good after Valentine's Day this year.

"With a heavy heart, we have decided we will be closing our Woodmere location," the company announced on social media this weekend. "Thank you everyone for your support and understanding. We are very grateful for all our customers."

Its last day will be February 14.

Owner Alla Yakimiv, a Ukranian native, founded Macaron in 2017 and is a self-taught baker who built her business after visiting tearooms and bakeries across the U.S.

The Eton location opened last February.

It's business as normal in Broadview Heights, which is open Fridays and Saturdays and returns to weekday service in March.

