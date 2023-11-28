The Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights Has Closed

Courtesy Macaron Tea Room

Owner Alla Yakimiv, a Ukranian native and self-taught baker who founded Macaron Tea Room in 2017 after visiting tearooms and bakeries across the U.S., announced last week the original location in Broadview Heights has closed.Its second location at Eton, which opened in February 2021, shuttered earlier this year."I have been trying to find the right way to make this announcement for months and honestly, I just couldn’t do it," Yakimiv wrote on Instagram. "As you all know, small businesses and families have been struggling tremendously in this current economy, and it definitely does not exclude us. Inflation has driven up cost of everything that we purchase and I just cannot increase our prices for us to stay in business. We would have to triple our prices, like our expenses have tripled in the last year.""This is not a decision I come to lightly and has been something I’ve been praying over for months," the message continued. "While we still have several loyal customers that visit us weekly, sometimes even daily, there has been far too great of a negative impact on our expenses to balance it out. I have put myself last for a very long time, and I need to take a step back and do what is best for my family, as well as my physical and emotional health. It has been such a blessing and pleasure to serve you all for the past six years. I am truly humbled with the opportunity God has given me. I have been so invested in all of you and feel like I will be letting you down with this decision too close however, I will do my best with sharing all my recipes and tips with you on my YouTube channel."