The Two-Day Crocker Park Wine Festival Kicks Off Tonight

More than 150 wines will be on hand

Fri, Sep 16, 2022

This annual two-day festival celebrating wine from around the world kicks off today at Crocker Park. Proceeds will benefit longtime partner University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

The event, now in its 11th year, features more than 150 local, national and international wine producers as well as beer, spirits, local vendors, food vendors, casual seating and live music. It takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. today and from 2 to 10 p.m. tomorrow.

One-day general admission is $40 and includes 10 tasting tickets and a souvenir wine glass.

Two-day weekend passes run $65 and include 10 tasting tickets for each day as well as the souvenir glass.

Buy tickets and scope out the offerings at CrockerParkWineFestival.com.

