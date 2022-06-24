Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

The Village Butcher Opens Monday, June 27th in Mayfield

This new deli and butcher shop comes from the Giovanni's team of Carl Quagliata and Zack Ladner

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge Zack Ladner (left) and Carl Quagliata - COURTESY ZACK LADNER
Courtesy Zack Ladner
Zack Ladner (left) and Carl Quagliata

As Giovanni's restaurant in Beachwood cruises to its 46th year in business, and weeks before Paloma debuts at Van Aken District, owners Carl Quagliata and Zack Ladner will open the doors to The Village Butcher (818 S.O.M. Center Rd., 440-565-7330) in Mayfield.

Located a stone's throw from Smokin’ Q’s, the team's barbecue restaurant, The Village Butcher aims to be your friendly neighborhood butcher shop, deli and marketplace.

This will be the place to go for cold cuts like salami, capicola, mortadella and prosciutto. Those items are sold alongside cheeses such as asiago, romano, provolone, mozzarella and parmigiana. Store shelves are stocked with pantry items like olive oil, dried pasta, jarred sauces and condiments.

This is also the spot to visit for high-quality steaks, chops, poultry and sausage, much of it coming from in-state.

"We're really trying to focus on Ohio-raised meats and such," says Ladner, adding that the beef will be Certified Angus Beef from Cleveland's Blue Ribbon Meats.

Soups, sides and made-to-order sandwiches are also on offer.

Like most big projects, this one has endured a few lengthy delays. But opening day is now just hours away.

"We're opening just in time for July Fourth, so we're hoping that will be a big weekend for us," Ladner says.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and "Fix it With Food" have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of "Best...
