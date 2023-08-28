Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

The Village Dog in Slavic Village to Open in September

“We’re trying to create a nice gathering spot and option for food."

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge The Village Dog in Slavic Village to open next month. - Ed McDonald
Ed McDonald
The Village Dog in Slavic Village to open next month.

Announced over a year ago, the Village Dog (7321 Broadway Ave.) in Slavic Village is finally approaching the finish line. Owner Donnie DiGeronimo says that his  “cool, trendy” hot dog diner is expected to open by the middle of September.

Located in the former Burger Haven building at the intersection of Fleet and Broadway, the Village Dog has transformed a long-neglected parcel into a hip weenie oasis. DiGeronimo says that the new venture is drive-thru-only, but there is outdoor seating on the newly landscaped plot.

The concise menu offers a variety of hot dog preparartions like Chicago-style, chili-cheese, Rueben dogs and Polish Boys. Customers can also build their own from a selection of toppings. There are vegan dogs and chicken tenders as well.

Sides include tater tots, chili-cheese tots, onion rings and fried mac and cheese. For dessert, there is soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes.

“We’re trying to create a nice gathering spot and option for food in that area,” DiGeronimo adds. “This is part of a bigger picture in Slavic Village. We’re participating in a bunch of rejuvenation projects in the area, so this is just another opportunity to get a defunct and destabilized building into a good position for the area.”

