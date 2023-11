click to enlarge Douglas Trattner New Nighttown opens this week in Cleveland Heights

- Welcome back, Nighttown. Here's what to expect after the ownership change and four-year hibernation when it debuts this week.- Cleveland Kitchen is adding 80 new jobs in Cleveland as the local business continues to expand.- It's Cleveland Pizza Week, as you probably know. Make your plan now.- It's also Cleveland Restaurant Week (which actually runs almost two weeks) and more than 30 joints are offering bargain prix fixe menus just for you.