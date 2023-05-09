The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

The Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off Returns May 20 and 21

Plenty of food and drink, plus performances by The Marshall Tucker Band and Stephen Pearcy

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge All the ribs, and all the fun - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
All the ribs, and all the fun
The Elk + Elk DTW Rib Burn Off returns in its 10th year to Downtown Willoughby. Drawing thousands of people from all over Northeast Ohio, this free two-day event is going to rock this town again and be even better than last year’s.

Running Saturday, May 20 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from noon to 8 p.m., the festival features ribs and barbecue from local restaurants and national vendors, beer, craft cocktails, and more.

Enjoy music from talented live local and national live bands including headliners The Marshall Tucker Band, playing on Saturday, and Stephen Pearcy, the voice of RATT, playing on Sunday.

Visit dtwribburnoff.com for all vendor and entertainment information, and to stay up to date on all event announcements.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
