The Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off Returns May 20 and 21

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
All the ribs, and all the fun
The Elk + Elk DTW Rib Burn Off returns in its 10th year to Downtown Willoughby. Drawing thousands of people from all over Northeast Ohio, this free two-day event is going to rock this town again and be even better than last year’s.
Running Saturday, May 20 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from noon to 8 p.m., the festival features ribs and barbecue from local restaurants and national vendors, beer, craft cocktails, and more.
Enjoy music from talented live local and national live bands including headliners The Marshall Tucker Band, playing on Saturday, and Stephen Pearcy, the voice of RATT, playing on Sunday.
Visit dtwribburnoff.com
for all vendor and entertainment information, and to stay up to date on all event announcements.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter