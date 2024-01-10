There's a New Chef and Menu at Little Rose Tavern in West Park

click to enlarge
The kitchen is open at Little Rose Tavern in West Park.
In November, John Hagerty completed his residency at the Little Rose Tavern in West Park, where he dished up a vegan menu under the name Green Kitchen. The chef decamped to open a restaurant
of the same name in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Stepping in to fill the departing chef's shoes at Little Rose is Trevor Fuhrmann, who had been Hagerty's lieutenant for the last year. Now called, simply, "the kitchen at Little Rose" (14206 Lorain Ave., 216-331-1441), the small but mighty restaurant just debuted its new menu. Naturally, there have been some adjustments.
"We're doing things a little bit differently," Fuhrmann explains. "There are two meat options now. I'm still trying to keep the menu mostly vegan, but I wanted to have those out there to cater to more people."
Now, the smash burger and fried chicken sandwich are available in vegan and non-vegan form. Same with the new pasta dishes, which can be augmented with chicken. Starters include focaccia with vinaigrette, tostones with garlic sauce, and a chickpea and arugula salad.
Fuhrmann says that he is still finding his footing, expanding the kitchen's days of operation from weekends only to Thursday through Sunday. Additional days likely will be added soon.
