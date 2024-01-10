There's a New Chef and Menu at Little Rose Tavern in West Park

Trevor Fuhrmann has added some meat options to the previously all-vegan menu.

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The kitchen is open at Little Rose Tavern in West Park. - Little Rose Tavern/@nambiepambie
Little Rose Tavern/@nambiepambie
The kitchen is open at Little Rose Tavern in West Park.

In November, John Hagerty completed his residency at the Little Rose Tavern in West Park, where he dished up a vegan menu under the name Green Kitchen. The chef decamped to open a restaurant of the same name in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Stepping in to fill the departing chef's shoes at Little Rose is Trevor Fuhrmann, who had been Hagerty's lieutenant for the last year. Now called, simply, "the kitchen at Little Rose" (14206 Lorain Ave., 216-331-1441), the small but mighty restaurant just debuted its new menu. Naturally, there have been some adjustments.

"We're doing things a little bit differently," Fuhrmann explains. "There are two meat options now. I'm still trying to keep the menu mostly vegan, but I wanted to have those out there to cater to more people."

Now, the smash burger and fried chicken sandwich are available in vegan and non-vegan form. Same with the new pasta dishes, which can be augmented with chicken. Starters include focaccia with vinaigrette, tostones with garlic sauce, and a chickpea and arugula salad.

Fuhrmann says that he is still finding his footing, expanding the kitchen's days of operation from weekends only to Thursday through Sunday. Additional days likely will be added soon.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now Open: Tost Sandwich Café in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Tost Sandwich Café in Tremont is now open.

Frozen Daiquiri Bar, Which Left the Flats This Summer, Finds New Home in the Gateway District

By Douglas Trattner

New home of the Frozen Daiquiri Bar

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Bunch of Closings, a Bunch of Openings

By Vince Grzegorek

Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn

First Look: Never Say Dive, Opening in Old Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 5

By Douglas Trattner

Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn opens Jan. 5

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us