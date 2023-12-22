This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Look at the Year in Cleveland Food News

As we turn the calendar to 2024, we've rounded up our year-end coverage all in one place to help get you through the holiday slog, as well as some recent news you might have missed.
- We said goodbye to too many places in 2023.
- But we also said hello to a ton of great new joints.
- And Doug Trattner, after eating his way around town for 12 months, has his rundown of the best things he ate in 2023.
- You have a few days left to grab some Skyline in Lyndhurst before it closes and Northeast Ohio becomes a Cincinnati chili desert.
- And finally all the reasons we love Retro Burger and Pizzeria DiLauro.
