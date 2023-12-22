This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Look at the Year in Cleveland Food News

click to enlarge Courtesy Coppia The lobster roll at Coppia.

As we turn the calendar to 2024, we've rounded up our year-end coverage all in one place to help get you through the holiday slog, as well as some recent news you might have missed.- We said goodbye to too many places in 2023.- But we also said hello to a ton of great new joints.- And Doug Trattner, after eating his way around town for 12 months, has his rundown of the best things he ate in 2023.- What did you like the most? Our list of his most popular restaurant reviews from the year gave us a good idea.- And boy is there so much to look forward to in 2024.- Still looking for last-minute gifts? We have you covered.- Meanwhile, Parilya has opened in Olmsted Falls, giving Northeast Ohio another place to score Filipino gems.- You have a few days left to grab some Skyline in Lyndhurst before it closes and Northeast Ohio becomes a Cincinnati chili desert.- And finally all the reasons we love Retro Burger and Pizzeria DiLauro.