This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Look at the Year in Cleveland Food News

The best new restaurants, the places we lost, the best things we ate, and a look forward to 2024

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge The lobster roll at Coppia. - Courtesy Coppia
Courtesy Coppia
The lobster roll at Coppia.

As we turn the calendar to 2024, we've rounded up our year-end coverage all in one place to help get you through the holiday slog, as well as some recent news you might have missed.

- We said goodbye to too many places in 2023.

Slideshow

The Cleveland Restaurants That Closed in 2023

Mitchell's Fish Market 28601 Chagrin Blvd., WoodmereIt's hard to imagine Eton Chagrin Blvd. without Mitchell's Fish Market, but going forward that's precisely what shoppers at the Woodmere lifestyle center will have to do. The seafood restaurant announced this week that it was closing its Northeast Ohio location after 20 years. When Eton made its big debut in 2003, after developer Bob Stark completely reshaped the suburban shopping strip, Mitchell's Fish Market was just one of the many big food draws for diners. Launched by Cameron Mitchell in 1998, Mitchell's Fish Market grew to nearly 20 locations in a handful of states. Mitchell sold the chain to Ruth's Hospitality, which in turn sold it to Landry's. Following the closure of the Woodmere shop, the chain has trimmed to seven.
42 slides
Yum Yum’s512 Euclid Ave., ClevelandYum Yum's, a popular presence at the 5th Street Arcades for more than a decade, closed in January. Located in a petite storefront at the entrance to the arcade, Yum Yum's was a convenient spot for a morning coffee, bakery items like donuts, bagels and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and a lunch (and early dinner) menu of sandwiches and gyros. The arcade, like many downtown businesses, is still struggling with lower foot traffic since the start of the pandemic. Domo Yakitori and Sushi3441 Tuttle Rd., Shaker HeightsDomo Yakitori and Sushi, which opened in 2020 at the Van Aken District, closed in January. The shop enjoyed a roomy corner space inside the Market Hall, setting itself apart from most of the stalls thanks to its own compact dining area. Soon, that space will become home to Ninja City, which has earned plenty of name recognition since opening eight years ago in University Circle. Approximately five years ago, the Asian-influenced bar and pub relocated to Gordon Square (6706 Detroit Ave.), where it has been happily ensconced ever since. Last summer, the owners added satellite shops at Tower City and the Global Center for Health Innovation. Manja Bar13373 Madison Ave., LakewoodManja, a Madison Village mainstay for just shy of 25 years, closed in February. The come-as-you-are corner bar was a haven since original owner Chris Andrews opened it in 1998. Almost single-handedly, Andrews turned that stretch of Lakewood into a destination, opening spots like Chris' Warped Records, Chain Link Addiction and the too-cool-for-school Capsule restaurant. Current owner John McNeil told Scene that the building was sold to his neighbor, the antiques and oddities shop Cleveland Curiosities, who plan to expand into the bar's space. Guthrie’s3465 Steelyard Commons., ClevelandAfter 12 years of dishing up chicken fingers at Steelyard Commons, the only Northeast Ohio location of Guthrie's closed for good in March. Founded in 1965 and pivoting to chicken fingers in 1982, the Alabama-based chain with dozens of locations throughout the south expanded as far north as Cleveland and as far south as Florida. Northeast Ohioans, of course, still have plenty of chicken finger options, what with the unrelenting arrival of Raising Cane's outposts throughout the region and, in our humble opinion, the best local option: Crispy Chick. The Spotted Owl710 Jefferson Ave., ClevelandThe Spotted Owl, which opened in Tremont in 2014, closed its doors in May. Owner Will Hollingsworth partnered with Erich Lasher to revive La Cave Du Vin, the pioneering Coventry Road bar that closed in 2018 after 23 years, in the space. The new/old bar is part of Hollingsworth’s expanding Buildings and Food hospitality group. Its Akron location of Spotted Owl also closed and is being turned into the second location of Good Company. And there's more on the way, including plans for another new/old bar: The restaurant group recently purchased the former Lolita space in Tremont and will eventually reopen the Spotted Owl on the second floor there with a restaurant going into the first floor space. Platform Beer Co.4125 Lorain Ave., ClevelandPlatform Beer Co., started in Cleveland in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 from co-founders Paul Benner and Justin Carson, closed its Lorain Ave. taproom, its sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship, and ceased local production this past March. Platform last year laid off dozens in its Cleveland production facility as well as some in sales, the most recent evidence of turbulence at one of the city's most notable breweries. After a mass staff walkout at its Columbus taproom in 2021, Platform never reopened that location, and it's Cincinnati outpost closed recently as well.
Click to View 42 slides

- But we also said hello to a ton of great new joints.

Slideshow

The 25 Best New Restaurants That Opened In Cleveland In 2023

Lao Sze ChuanPinecrest, Orange Village Lao Sze Chuan opened in Chicago’s Chinatown in 1998, where it made a big splash thanks to its stellar Sichuan cuisine. Aside from the dozen or so locations of Lao Sze Chuan in Greater Chicago, there are only four out-of-state locations of the iconic brand. This summer, that number climbed to five thanks to local operator Sheng Long Yu, who opened a location at Pinecrest. Diners familiar with the Chicago-based restaurant can expect a similar menu featuring traditional and elevated Szechuan food and a stylish interior. Yu is behind many local establishments including Shinto Japanese Steakhouse in Strongsville and Westlake, Kenko Sushi in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown, Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic and Hell’s Fried Chicken in University Circle. He is also the force behind a new Asian food hall taking shape in Asiatown.
25 slides
Fahrenheit55 Public Square., ClevelandRocco Whalen relocated his 20-year-old Tremont hotspot Fahrenheit to the long-dormant John Q's Steakhouse spot on Public Square.The 8,000-square-foot main floor and 4,300-square-foot second level with rooftop seating has quickly become one of the hottest meal tickets in town. Apart from the name, some key players and a handful of menu items, Fahrenheit Downtown shares few similarities with the original bistro that helped keep Tremont’s dining scene aloft since 2002. The dishes that did make the move seem spiffier, prepared and plated at a higher level. In many ways, Fahrenheit feels like the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for Whalen: a tribute for a job well done for nearly 30 years. Not many local chefs have the star power required to lure diners to an expensive restaurant in the heart of downtown. But Whalen has always drawn big crowds thanks to his outsized personality, eclectic and approachable foods, and knack for treating everybody like a VIP, from high-powered sports celebs to young couples. Boom’s Pizza14370 Detroit Ave., LakewoodPartners Ben Bebenbroth formerly of Spice and Jonathan Bennett of Moxie and Red started hosting “doughball Fridays” at Keep the Change Kitchen Collective, the now-closed virtual food hall from Spice Hospitality Group, during the pandemic. The pizza became so popular that they decided to open a brick and mortar space which opened in Lakewood in January as Boom’s Pizza. The Neapolitan-style pizza shop has quickly become one of the most popular eateries in town, and for good reason. It’s phenomenal, and even won Scene’s Best Of New Restaurant category in 2023. They’ll soon add a second location and take over the vacated Michael’s Genuine space in the Van Aken District. Midnight Owl20312 Shaker Rd., Shaker HeightsIt's been a couple years since Joel Warger and Rosemary Mudry set out on their journey to open a craft brewery. In October, the couple opened the first traditional brewery in Shaker Heights. The team has reshaped the former Lucy’s Sweet Surrender space across the street from the Van Aken District into a bright, colorful and welcoming brewpub. A large section of the main floor was removed to provide sightlines to the 10-barrel brewhouse and row of fermenters, which ascend from the lower lever. Midnight Owl will launch with six house beers and grow to a steady roster of eight, with a few guest pours added into the mix. Warger, who cut his chops at Great Lakes Brewing for 14 years before moving over to Goldhorn Brewery, is starting with an assortment of quicker-brewing ales, but will be rolling out lagers down the road. A fully equipped kitchen offesr guests an approachable selection of pub classics like warm soft pretzels served with beer cheese and mustard, beer-battered onion rings, soups and salads, and a trio of smash burgers. Goldie’s Donuts4010 Lorain Ave., ClevelandAfter six successful years in Lyndhurst (5211 Mayfield Rd.), Dustin and Paloma Goldberg decided to expand their popular donut shop to Ohio City. Goldie’s is a family-owned business that makes its donuts, fillings, frostings and glazes from scratch daily using premium ingredients. They are known for their selection of old-fashioned classics like sour cream donuts, maple-glazed cake donuts, honey-glazed crullers and other tasty treats. Down the road, the owners hope to add breakfast and lunch items to the mix. Heritage Steak and Whiskey28869 Chagrin Blvd., WoodmereYes, it took Michael Symon’s partner Doug Petkovic approximately two years to get to this point, but the wait was more than worth it. Heritage Steak & Whiskey opened in late November, taking the former Fleming’s spot at the ritzy Eton Collection, and the restaurant quickly earned a spot amongst Northeast Ohio’s most highly regarded steakhouses. A bustling open kitchen prepares elevated steakhouse fare, the star of which are the wood-grilled steaks and chops. Guests can look forward to a mix of cuts, grades and purveyors, with a starting lineup that includes a filet, hangar, strip, bone-in ribeye, center-cut ribeye and spinalis, aka the ribeye cap, aka the best part of the best steak.Executive chef Jeff Gable has created a menu that doesn’t skimp on the non-steak items. There is a double-bone heritage-breed pork chop, duck confit, Dover sole, salmon roulade, linguini with clams, and a burger topped with pork belly. Same goes for the sides, which are close to a classic steakhouse, but the preparations will be chef-driven and creative. Paloma20041 Walker Rd., Shaker HeightsOne of the last remaining marquee restaurant spaces at Van Aken District was snagged by the team behind Giovanni’s and Smokin’ Q’s BBQ. From partners Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata of Giovanni’s and the Village Butcher, Paloma is a taco-focused modern-Mexican restaurant that is a bit more elevated than what’s typically offered. Cleveland has been deluged by taquerias of every shape, size and persuasion. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more, especially when it outshines many of its contemporaries.
Click to View 25 slides

- And Doug Trattner, after eating his way around town for 12 months, has his rundown of the best things he ate in 2023.

Slideshow

The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland in 2023

Goat Biryani at Paradise Biryani PointeMultiple locations, paradiseindiancuisine.usRahul Gonuguntla opened Paradise Biryani Pointe because he couldn’t find the quality of Indian food that he grew up with back home. Now with four locations in Northeast Ohio, the restaurant specializes in Southern Indian dishes but offers a broad sampling of Indian cuisine. The showstopper is the Hyderabad-style goat biryani, an aromatic dish of perfectly steamed and seasoned basmati blended with tender bone-in goat.
12 slides
Lamb Tacos at PalomaPaloma, 20041 Walker Rd., Shaker Hts., 216-465-1336, palomavanaken.comLike most American cities, Cleveland has been deluged by taquerias. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more, especially when it comes from the team of Zach Ladner and Carl Quagliata. For these, lamb is slow roasted until it’s luscious, supple and flecked with char. The savory meat is tucked into freshly pressed and griddled flour tortillas and topped with mint, shredded cabbage, garlic crème fraiche and sliced jalapenos. Pork Adobo at Tita Flora’sTita Flora’s, 6531 Brecksville Rd., Independence, 216-232-4303, titafloras.comAt Tita Flora’s, owner Flora Grk offers an authentic taste of homestyle Filipino cooking. Her food is accessible but exciting, with boldly flavored dishes redolent of soy, garlic and vinegar. Most offer up a compelling interplay of sweet, sour and salty. Adobo, arguably the national dish of the Philippines, is a mouthwatering stew of lean and fatty pork in a tangy sauce. Dishes come with white rice but consider upgrading to the garlic rice. Lox, Onions and Eggs at Corky & Lenny’sCorky & Lenny’s , 27091 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere, 216-464-3838, corkyandlennys.comDining at Corky and Lenny’s was like visiting an old friend. The Jewish deli had been chugging along since 1956, when it opened at Cedar Center. The most recent location at Village Square in Woodmere had been in business for 50 years. We lost founder Lenny Kaden earlier this year, and we lost the institution at the end of the year as Cleveland said goodbye to a 67-year institution. Ricotta Dumplings at PoppyPoppy, 12502 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland, 216-415-5069, poppycleveland.comThis year, Felice on Larchmere became Poppy, the latest creation from partners Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison. The warm three-level Craftsman-style house and spacious patio are the ideal environment to savor Vedaa’s brilliantly composed dishes. The ricotta dumplings approach vegetarian perfection thanks to delicate gnocchi topped with savory mushroom marmalade and a vibrant broccoli pesto. Continental Breakfast at Patron SaintPatron Saint, 2915 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, patronsaintcle.comOpen since June, Patron Saint already feels like an essential part of the Ohio City community. The all-day café, set in a former Vitrolite tile showroom, offers beautiful bites morning, noon and aperitivo hour. Chef David Kocab has a knack for packing flavor and texture into every bite. The pitch-perfect continental breakfast includes thin-sliced cured meats, cheese, fresh fruit, a jammy egg, focaccia toast, compote and preserves. Cleveland Mojito at BattrBattr, 910 Literary Rd., 216-202-6157, battrsweets.comThis year, Tremont scored a hot new dessert shop that specializes in Belgian waffles, Hong Kong-style bubble waffles and French crepes, which are filled, glazed and topped in a variety of ways. Guests can build their own or go with a signature creation, like the Cleveland Mojito, a crisp-tender bubble waffle filled with creamy vanilla gelato and topped with rum-mint syrup, candied lime zest and fresh mint.
Click to View 12 slides
- What did you like the most? Our list of his most popular restaurant reviews from the year gave us a good idea.

Slideshow

The 10 Most Popular Scene Restaurant Reviews of 2023

Poppy is a Big Test for the Salt Team. They’re Passing With High Marks So Far
10 slides
Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City In a Crowded Taco Field, Paloma is Doing It Differently and Better Eight Years In, Herb’n Twine is Serving Up the Most Coveted Sandwiches on the West Side and Still Doing It Their Way Poppy is a Big Test for the Salt Team. They’re Passing With High Marks So Far Review: Wolf Pack Chorus Delivers Unpretentious Fine Dining in Little Italy
Click to View 10 slides
- And boy is there so much to look forward to in 2024.

Slideshow

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Cleveland for 2024

Tricky Tortoise4057 Erie St., WilloughbyWilloughby Brewing Company, which launched in 1998 by T.J. Reagan, helped spur the revitalization of downtown Willoughby while simultaneously making some damn fine craft beer. It closed in 2020, but will soon reopen as Tricky Tortoise, which will have most likely have a simple pub menu with items like wings, pizza, pierogies and pie, according to new owner Bobby Ehasz, who was in search for his next craft beer project (Ehasz, a career military guy, is a partner in Pompatus Brewing, a nano brewery in Bainbridge). Ehasz’ first major hire was Caleb Brown, a brewer who worked at Platform/AB and Thirsty Dog. Brown is inheriting a storied brewhouse – one that turned out award-winners like Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Porter and Railway Razz – but guests can expect Brown to start with mainly classic styles, albeit with his own twist.
21 slides
One Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot1825 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Height The prominent Coventry Road, long ago home to Hyde Park Grille and Sal & Angelo’s, is being taken down to its shell. Layers and layers of former renovations are being stripped away to make way for the latest chapter in the building’s 100-year lifespan. Come fall, the space will reopen as One Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot. Like others in this trendy restaurant category, One Pot will offer guests an all-you-can-eat BBQ and hot pot dining experience. Management expects the dust to settle sometime in October. STEAK2179 W. 11th St., Cleveland Despite loose assurances to the contrary, Zack and Julian Bruell will not be reopening Parallax, the Tremont restaurant that closed last November after 18 years. But it will soon have new life and new operators.The trio of Terry Francona, Jason Beudert and Chelsea Williams – still riding high off their recent successes at Geraci’s Slice Shop in downtown Cleveland – have signed a lease to take over the iconic space. The budding restaurant group plans to open a unique steakhouse concept called STEAK early next year. Developed in partnership with consulting chef Sean Kerrigan, formerly of Urban Farmer and Red the Steakhouse, STEAK is bucking trends by offering diners a single cut of beef. That cut, the underappreciated coulotte, will be offered as part of an all-inclusive meal that includes a fresh salad, house-made rolls and unlimited hand-cut fries – all for $30. Lil’ Ronnie’s 2365 Professor Ave., ClevelandIn October, Edison's Next Door Pizza closed its doors after just two months. The short-lived pizzeria took the place of Edison's Pizza Kitchen, which occupied the space immediately next door to Edison’s Pub for 15 years. Next up for the Tremont storefront is Lil Ronnie’s, a satellite pizzeria from the owners of Il Rione. Since opening at the tail end of 2017, Il Rione (1303 West 65th St.) has earned consistently high marks for its pizza, vibe and operation in Gordon Square. For the past few years, owners Brian Moss and Brian Holleran have been looking for a way to expand. With the Edison’s spot, they believe they found the ideal fit. When Lil Ronnie’s (a play on Il Rione) opens in the coming weeks, it will be a stripped-down version of the mothership in Gordon Square. The primary focus will be on producing high-quality pizza by the slice and whole and delivering it in a timely and consistent manner. Kiln3396 Tuttle Rd., Shaker HeightsAfter four years of instability, a prominent restaurant space at Van Aken District in Shaker has landed one of Cleveland’s most bankable chef-operators. The space is the former Shake It-Kindred Spirit-Sawyer’s property in the northwest corner of the plaza. The chef is Doug Katz. In late summer, Katz and managing partner Todd Thompson will open Kiln, which they describe as a “modern take on a classic European bistro.” When it opens next year, Kiln will join Zhug and Amba in the Katz portfolio. In 2020, the chef shuttered his long-admired Shaker Square bistro, Fire Food and Drink, after 20 years. The space was previously home to Shake It, Kindred Spirit and Sawyer’s. Eugene Kitchen 2050 Lee Rd., Cleveland HeightsOne of the best things to come out of the Ohio City Galley is the Tinman Burger, a drippy double smash burger with American cheese, special sauce, and sweet and spicy pickles on a brioche bun. The burger was so good, in fact, that it helped ignite a smash burger goldrush throughout The Land. After leaving the Galley, chef Michael Schoen took his talents to Lakewood, where he opened Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Brewery (13368 Madison Ave.). Originally, the plan was to open a second shop at the Cleveland Heights BottleHouse as well, but the pandemic threw a monkey wrench in those plans. Now, three years later, Schoen will follow through with those plans to open a second location on the east side. Eugene Kitchen will soon open at the Cleveland Heights BottleHouse on Saroj & Carlos departed after nearly a year. Oliva408 W. St. Clair Ave., Cleveland For 20 years, Osteria offered diners a taste of Italy from its underground lair on W. St. Clair. The restaurant closed in 2020 and reopened in a new space (Walnut Ave., 1801 E. 9th St., Cleveland). Lola and Luca Sema, owners of Acqua di Luca, Luca and Luca West have taken possession of the property in the Warehouse District. Lola Sema says that she and her husband plan to open Oliva, an Italian-themed steakhouse, in the space, which sits immediately east of Acqua di Luca. The initial timeframe puts opening day in late summer or early fall.
Click to View 21 slides
- Still looking for last-minute gifts? We have you covered.

Slideshow

37 Local Food and Drink Gifts Every Clevelander Will Love

Hillson NutsA deluxe tin of mixed nuts like cashews, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts and Brazils from Hillson Nuts, an 87-year-old Cleveland company, is a holiday tradition.
37 slides
Spices from Adun Spice CompanyBuy some spices from the Cleveland-based spice company Adun Spice. They offer citrus garlic, smoked sea salt, herbes de Provence, ras el hanout and much more. Campbell's Sweets Factory Popcorn BallsCampbell's Sweets Factory sells a 9-pack of its epic Caramel Popcorn Balls, made the old-fashioned way in giant copper vats. Nobody would know if you arrived only with eight. Chutni Punch Spice BlendsChutni Punch is a local spice brand that specialized in Indian spices like spicy peanut, super sesame and savory chana. Cleveland Bagel Co's' Everything MixThe next best thing to a bag of hot, malty and fresh mish-mosh bagels from Cleveland Bagel is a jar of their Everything Mix. It also is less perishable and easier to gift. Home Brewery Supplies from Cleveland Brew ShopIf you're looking for a gift for that beer lover in your family, Cleveland brew Shop is the perfect place to get all of your home brewing needs. They individually sell all items needed for home brewing and also have a beginner home brewer bundle that includes a steel kettle, a recipe kit, auto-siphon tubing, a liquid crystal thermometer, a fermenter and much more. Cleveland Eats: A Restaurant Bucket ListThis book provides a list of the best restaurants Cleveland has to offer over a multitude of different cuisines. There's also an introduction for each cuisine section that discusses the history of that specific food in the city, great info for all the foodies in town.
Click to View 37 slides
- Meanwhile, Parilya has opened in Olmsted Falls, giving Northeast Ohio another place to score Filipino gems.


Parilya, Cleveland’s first Filipino food truck, has opened a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls.

Parilya, the Popular Filipino Food Truck, Has Opened its Brick-and-Mortar Spot in Olmsted Falls: "My mission is to introduce our foods into this area"


- You have a few days left to grab some Skyline in Lyndhurst before it closes and Northeast Ohio becomes a Cincinnati chili desert.


Cheese coney at Skyline

Skyline Chili in Lyndhurst to Close at End of December: Cleveland will, somehow, be a Skyline desert


- And finally all the reasons we love Retro Burger and Pizzeria DiLauro.


At Retro Burger and Pizzeria DiLauro, Quality Ingredients and Impressive Technique Are Producing Something Special

At Retro Burger and Pizzeria DiLauro, Quality Ingredients and Impressive Technique Are Producing Something Special: Adam and Tiffany DiLauro are doing things right


