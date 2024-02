click to enlarge Scene archives Need some brunch ideas? We have you covered

- Sheng Long Yu's new food hall, opening soon, will feature Dagu Rice Noodle, a yakitori station, bubble tea and more.- A new country bar from the team at Forward Hospitality Group is opening in the Flats next month.- It's fish fry season, if you haven't heard.- The Edgewater Cafe is coming back to life thanks to new owners.- Our guide to 25 of the best brunches in Cleveland.