This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th Street Closure and More

- Melt's troubles continue, but Matt Fish says filing for bankruptcy should help put the grilled cheese chain on a solid financial path in the future.
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe on East 4th Street is closing. The silver lining: The Roman-style pizza will make its way over to Citizen Pie's Ohio City location.
- Proof Barbecue's move to Ohio City has resulted in a more polished presentation and a growing following.
- Finally, as delis continue to disappear, we check in with Davis Bakery, the multigenerational family affair that's bucking the trend.
