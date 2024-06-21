This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th Street Closure and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 10:00 am

- Cilantro Taqueria's expansion around Northeast Ohio continues any day now with the debut of its newest spot in Tremont in the former Fahrenheit spot.


- Melt's troubles continue, but Matt Fish says filing for bankruptcy should help put the grilled cheese chain on a solid financial path in the future.


- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe on East 4th Street is closing. The silver lining: The Roman-style pizza will make its way over to Citizen Pie's Ohio City location.


- Proof Barbecue's move to Ohio City has resulted in a more polished presentation and a growing following.


- Finally, as delis continue to disappear, we check in with Davis Bakery, the multigenerational family affair that's bucking the trend.



