click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Cleveland Bagel Cafe Ooperating partner Erika Durham.

- Cleveland Bagel Cafe, which is going to offer a little more of a robust menu than the original outposts in Ohio City and Midtown, is days away from opening in Lakewood.- We're saying goodbye to Shaker Heights mainstay J. Pistone soon, but the good news is the folks behind 56 Kitchen are opening up in its place.- What's a listening bar? Cleveland's about to find out.- Finally, damn good news for downtown residents and workers as the D.P. Dough location on Euclid has reopened.